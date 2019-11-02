ONA — A year after placing eighth at the WVSSAC Class AA/A state cross country meet PikeView’s Erin O’Sullivan improved to finish third on a chilly day at Cabell Midland High School.
O’Sullivan lead the PikeView girls to a 12th-place finish as a team while the Panthers boys finished in 10th.
They were led by freshman Braden Ward who placed 24th overall with a time of 17:36.15 and just over a minute behind winner Ethan Kincell of Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears won the team title by 10 points over Bridgeport.
Logan Keaton finished 30 second behind Ward in 50thplace and Gage Damewood came in 24 seconds later in 69th.
The PikeView boys had Josh Baldwin finish in 83rd and competing as an individual Bluefield’s Lavon McClarrin placed 124th.
PikeView’s Logan Ramsey and Tyler Tooney were separated by less than a second coming in 145th and 146th place with Jackson Ball in 155th.
The three-time region three champion O’Sullivan finished behind last year’s winner Ella Hesson of Williamstown while Fairmont Senior won the girls’ team title as well.
Jillian Hager of PikeView improved on her time at last year’s state meet by 30 seconds to place 55th and Autumn Richardson was the third Panthers finished in 76th.
A 31 second improvement from last year saw Katherine Webb finish in 93rd and Taylor Mooney placed 99th cutting off three minutes from her time as a freshman at last year’s state meet.
Catherine Stress wrapped up the runners for PikeView in 115th helping the Lady Panthers finish two places higher as a team than last year.
