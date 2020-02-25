GARDNER — PikeView’s Laken McKinney, one of Mercer County’s most-watched girls high school athletes since her freshman season with the Lady Panthers, faced a couple of important decisions headed into her senior year.
On Monday, she settled both of them, choosing basketball over volleyball and setting her course with a competitive college women’s basketball program that isn’t located too far from home.
During a signing ceremony at PikeView High School, McKinney signed a letter of intent to play for the Golden Bears under head coach Anna Kowalska at WVU Tech.
One of McKinney’s most celebrated Panthers predecessors — Madison May — went on to a successful college career at nearby Concord University. It seemed almost inevitable that the 6-foot-2 McKinney, the recipient of a High School Heisman this year, would be a future Mountain Lion.
While Concord was in the running among the programs pursuing McKinney, WVU Tech had the winning pitch in the end.
“When I went for my visit at WVU Tech I liked the campus and the coaches and the team a lot. It just seemed like I would fit in there pretty well,” said McKinney, who plans to major in accounting.
WVU Tech is an NAIA-affiliated school located in Beckley that competes in the River States Conference. Like Concord, the Golden Bears also have reputation for being highly competitive in women’s basketball.
This season WVU Tech (24-6, 16-0 RSC) not only won the East Division, but also locked up a national tournament berth as the conference overall regular season champion. WVU Tech will retain a home court advantage in the River States Conference tournament, opening play in Beckley on Wednesday against fourth-seeded IU Kokomo (16-12).
The Golden Bears women are ranked No. 24 in the NAIA Division II Top 25 poll and has racked up 18 consecutive victories.
The Lady Panthers open Class AA, Region III, Section 2 action tonight at Princeton. Monday seemed a good day to get the signing ceremony out of the way, McKinney said.
“We actually wanted to sign before WVU Tech had to leave for the NAIA Nationals. We went ahead and did it today to get it over with,” McKinney said.
McKinney was also a volleyball standout at PikeView and received additional offers from Concord and WVU Tech to play both sports. She declined those offers, however, preferring to stick to basketball.
“I thought about doing both, actually. But I just felt like basketball was more my sport and I’d played it longer. It would be hard to play two sports in college, as well, so I decided to pick only one and basketball happened to be that sport,” she said.
This season, McKinney has average 17.6 points, 12.0 rebounds per game. She also has averaged 2.7 blocks per outing, as well as roughly a steal and a half and an assist and a half every game.
While McKinney’s height, length and athleticism made her a standout performer in the post, fellow senior Shiloh Bailey’s powerful six-foot presence in the post allowed McKinney to slip outside and perform almost like a wing during her junior and senior seasons.
Extending her game will undoubtedly be a plus as she matures at the college level. From the outset, however, making the most of her length and her strength inside will be the immediate priority for WVU Tech.
“(WVU Tech) is losing a few post players, so hopefully I’ll be getting some playing time as a freshman and playing a 4 or 5 position ... either one,” McKinney said. “I think they’re going to want me to be more inside because I’m going to be one of the bigger people on the team. I definitely know that college is a lot faster-paced and stronger, so I know I’m going to have to work on that over the summer.”
With her signing ceremony out of the way, McKinney can now devote her full attention to the post-season portion of her final season at PikeView. The Lady Panthers open sectional play versus James Monroe in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. sectional game at Princeton High School.
“We’ve been playing better at the end of the season. Our defense has really picked up a lot,” McKinney said. “If we keep playing the way we have these last few games I definitely think we could make a good run and possibly go up state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.