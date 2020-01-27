PRINCETON — Through her four years playing basketball and volleyball for PikeView, Laken McKinney has picked up numerous awards on and off the field.
Her latest is the High School Heisman , which she awarded in a ceremony at PikeView High School on January 22 before McKinney and her teammates beat Graham 80-38.
“It’s an honor to get an award like that because there is so many great athletes at our school and for it to be me to get it its an honor,” McKinney said.
The High School Heisman is given out at the school, state and national level to high school seniors for their athletic prowess and work in the community off the field.
McKinney is one of five seniors on the PikeView roster who have been playing since they were freshman and are the Lady Panther starters.
“It’s definitely a special season for us all to be playing our last season together so we want to try and make a run cause we know we can, we have the players and the ability,” McKinney said.
The six-foot-two McKinney has been a difference maker for PikeView in all four years with her presence in the post.
She has been a solid post player for her entire high school career and has been working on adding to her game by developing a consistent outside shot.
“I feel like I’ve always been a pretty good post player but what I’ve been working on the past couple years is extending the outside game and shooting a little bit more,” McKinney said.
Having the ability to shoot for further out means that either her post defender has to come out which opens up room for her teammates in the paint or for McKinney to have an open shot.
“When I shoot outside that makes them guard me out there and gives me a better chance to drive or do my post moves as well so it helps me all around.”
McKinney is not the lone tall player for the Lady Panthers as Shiloh Bailey stands six foot tall and creates a duo of post players who are hard to stop.
Most teams don’t have the height that PikeView has which leaves them either playing a zone or trying to stop one of the two.
“When we have another team that has height they normally only have one and it’s either me or Shiloh that has a good game when they have one tall person because the other person has a mismatch so it definitely gives us an advantage,” McKinney said.
PikeView (9-5) does not have a lot of depth and seem to be constantly battling the injury bug so the players that are available each game must play a lot of minutes.
“We maybe have about seven girls that play on any given night so the best thing for us to do is just stay in shape so we can play all four quarters strong and not have to sub in and out cause we know we can’t,” McKinney said.
McKinney has not only used her height on the basketball court for PikeView but has been a star for the volleyball team. Her favorite sport, well it depends when you ask.
“Right now if you ask me I would say (basketball) but during volleyball season I like it a lot too so just depends when you ask me honestly,” McKinney said.
Basketball has been the sport that McKinney has the most and she is looking at options to play at college after she graduates.
“I do plan on playing in college more than likely,” McKinney said. “I’m still trying to figure that part out but we’ll see where it takes me.”
Most college would like to have a player her size and skill in the post.
The Lady Panthers are on a three-game winning streak but went through a rough patch before losing four of six games.
“We lost a few games that we shouldn’t and we didn’t go and play our best but we know that it only matters when it comes to the postseason so if we just play our best basketball in February than I think we’ll be alright,” McKinney said.
PikeView has lost to Bluefield the last two years in the sectional title and come up short against Wyoming East in the regional co-final. The Lady Panthers have beaten both teams once this season.
