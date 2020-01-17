GARDNER — A “defense first” approach provided PikeView High School with a 28-point victory in girls basketball on Thursday night, while the spotlight shone briefly on one senior who reached 1,000 points in her varsity career.
Shiloh Bailey attained the scoring milestone in the third quarter of PikeView’s 63-35 win over Oak Hill in Gardner. The contest was stopped briefly as head coach Karen Miller took the public address microphone to announce the accomplishment.
At the end of the game, Bailey had 13 points and six rebounds, and plenty of opportunity to pose with family and friends at the corner of her home court.
Bailey said in a postgame interview that the milestone moment was “a huge weight lifted off my shoulders … a really big relief.”
Reaching that point total took “a lot of hard work and determination,” she said. “I never thought about myself when I scored. I just did whatever I could do to get my team on top.”
Miller said, “It’s a big deal to score 1,000 points. It means a lot to me, and to our team and to our school.”
The Panthers (7-6) took to the floor with just seven girls in uniform to play its third game in three days. They had lost the first two.
Oak Hill (5-5) also was on a two-game losing streak, but the Red Devils got an early boost from guard Samiah Lynch to tie the game three times and to take a brief 14-10 lead.
Over the next five minutes, the Panthers outscored their guests 14-1 and never looked back. Toward the end of the PikeView run, senior Laken McKinney stole the ball, drove for a layup and turned it into a three-point play when she was fouled. The next time down the floor on defense, she swiped the ball again.
“It was very important that we come out and set the tone, and do well,” Miller said. “It starts with your defense. When your defense steps up, plays hard, we get steals and run the transition. The girls did a great job.”
Oak Hill head coach Marshall Murray said, “In the first quarter, we came out and executed our game plan: Tough defense, pressure on their guards, and RUN. The second quarter, we stopped doing that.”
Bailey and McKinney started “running the floor,” Murray said. “They do a good job looking for each other.”
Bailey grabbed a rebound early in the third period and dribbled to the baseline, from which she launched the shot gave her 1,000 points, and gave her team a 41-23 lead.
The scoring gap became 30 points with 5 ½ minutes left in the game. McKinney stole the ball and Anyah Brown hit a jumper from the corner to put the home team up 58-28. The Panthers closed out the contest going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
McKinney provided 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks for PikeView. Hannah Perdue had 12 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Hope Craft canned seven field goals for 15 points.
The Panthers combined for 13 steals and 23 field goals, and made nine of 10 free throw chances. The team was without McKenzee Shrewsbury due to injury, and lost guard Olivia Boggess late in the third quarter with a hurt right leg.
Marcayla King had 10 points and four rebounds for the Red Devils. Lynch had eight points, all in the first half, and Savannah Holbrook had six points and five boards.
Murray said about PikeView, “They’ve got a good team. They ought to be at states this year, I think. They are talented, they really are.”
PikeView hosts Graham on Wednesday, and the Panthers travel to Oak Hill for a rematch next Thursday. Oak Hill’s next game is at Wyoming East on Monday.
Murray said, “Hopefully, we’ll stick to the game plan the whole game. It’ll be nice.”
PikeView-Oak Hill
At Gardner
OAK HILL (5-5)
Brooke Linkswiler 1 0-2 3, Cat Pennington 2 1-2 6, Samiah Lynch 4 0-0 8, Chelsea Pack 1 0-0 2, Marcayla King 4 2-4 10, Savanna Holbrook 3 0-2 6. Totals 15 3-10 35.
PIKEVIEW (7-6)
Olivia Boggess 1 0-0 3, Hope Craft 7 1-1 15, Hannah Perdue 4 0-0 12, Anyah Brown 1 0-0 2, Shiloh Bailey 5 3-4 13, Laken McKinney 5 5-5 18. Totals 23 9-10 63.
Oak Hill,..........................14 6 8 7 — 35
PikeView....................16 17 19 11 — 63
3-point goals: OH: 2 (Linkswiler 1, Pennington 1); PV: 3 (Boggess 1, Perdue 1, McKinney 1). Total fouls: OH: 10, PV 7. Fouled out: none.
