GARDNER — The first runner that crosses the finish line in a high school cross country race this fall in West Virginia may not turn out to be the winner of the race.
That reason this could happen in 2020 is that, to minimize the possibility of spreading coronavirus, races are limited to 35 runners at the starting line at one time. There will be staggered starts to comply with that change from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
At any given meet, the fastest runners may not run together and the staggered starts would have a five-minute time gap between races.
Team scores won’t be calculated until every runner has crossed the finish line. Runners will not know where they placed overall until the final scores are tallied and announced.
“You’re not going to know where you finish until the meets over and the times are collected,” PikeView cross country coach Tara Dillon said.
Normally each runner has a strategic target set out before the race — usually, which specific opponents they need to beat to give their team the best chance of winning the meet. These tactics won’t work this year if the target runners are in a different starting group.
This year, the Panthers are going to run like they are trailing the entire race.
“You’ve got to pushing yourself no matter what because you don’t know where the person you need to beat is going to finish because they didn’t start when you did,” Dillon said.
Dillon and her runners are looking at the positive of the situation, which is that they still get to run this fall even though it will not be the same as previous years.
“Whatever it looks like, as long as we get to put some shoes on and race against somebody we’re going to be happy,” Dillon said.
The pandemic-related changes to the sport will be an adjustment for everyone involved and likely will result in some small problems that pop up and have to be dealt with.
“I think at the beginning of the season that will shake out a little rough and then the kids will adjust… but it’s going to be tough,” Dillon said.
PikeView will host a meet in the middle of the season which will allow it to see what other schools have done to make their meets run smoothly.
What will separate the top runners and teams from the pack this year is each individual finding his or her motivation to run as fast as they can even if they are alone on the race course and do not know how their competitors are faring.
“It’s ultimately going to be a sport of heart and who wants it and that’s how we’re going to have to look at it and hope that we can be the ones that want to dig deep enough to go out and get it because it’s going to rely a lot more on that self-motivation this year,” Dillon said.
With Virginia moving its fall sports to the spring, a few of the meets the Panthers expected to compete in were taken off the schedule. Dillon found replacements within the state.
“We had to drop a couple of our favorite, bigger meets but we found some local stuff that we’re excited to run in,” Dillon said.
Included in the new meets PikeView is set to run is one at Clay County that the Panthers have been invited to for several years but it has in recent years conflicted with a big meet in Roanoke, Va.
Another change to the season is that there will not be post-race award ceremonies where they give out medals to the winners and top-20 runners in the boys and girls races.
“Those award ceremonies and walking up there and getting your medals ... that stuff is so important to the kids. So that’s probably one of the hardest hit ones for me,” Dillon said.
The Panthers conducted a three-week summer conditioning period in July. Dillon said that she had a large group everyday even though the workouts were optional.
She made some changes to the workouts this year, with the boys and girls team split up instead of going through the practices as one group of runners.
PikeView had both of its teams make the state tournament last fall. For the 10 seniors on the squad who lost a spring track season, there is even more motivation to perform well.
“These kids also lost their junior track season so they’re coming in really hungry and really ready to get out there and compete again. We’re going to do the best we can to see the silver lining in it,” Dillon said.
