Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.