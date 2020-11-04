GARDNER — For the second week in a row, the PikeView football team will have a midweek game, playing its 10th and final regular season contest tonight up in Boone County at Van (2-3).
It’s not like the Panthers (1-8) are in big a hurry to get the season over, coronavirus hassles or no. In fact, head coach Jason Spears is still clinging to hopes that more games might somehow materialize.
After all, if the WVSSAC can suddenly decide that three games is adequate for some teams to obtain entry to the playoffs this year (which was decided on Tuesday), what other last-minute changes may be in store?
“There’s been so many rumors. I don’t know what the WVSSAC is going to decide about the [Class AA] playoffs. I’ve heard that all teams are going to be in. I’ve heard they might take the top 24. I don’t know,” said Spears, whose team is coming off a 40-16 loss to Wahama on Saturday.
“I’ve already told my boys that there is the possibility that there is a playoff game we might play. Van might be our last game or it might not. I told them to be prepared for anything,” he said.
Prior to Saturday’s loss to the White Falcons, the Panthers lost 40-26 to Lincoln last Wednesday on the artificial turf at Glenville State — where PikeView football alumnus Tanner Hazelwood will be playing this spring (if the Mountain East Conference does, in fact, play this spring).
After playing two games in four days, two games in five doesn’t seem so bad. It’s still kind of a grind, but PikeView has had to be opportunistic to get a 10-game slate in this season.
“Everything is moving around like crazy this year. We had an opportunity to play on Wednesday and that’s the thing about this season ... you can play on pretty much any day you want. We’d been in contact with Van’s coach and athletic director for the last two weeks based on the map and everything. He asked if we could play Wednesday and I said, ‘Sure, why not?’” Spears said.
Against Wahama, the Panthers had their share of big offensive and defensive plays — the biggest being a 90-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Meadows to Nic Holbert late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, none of them were timed in such a way to swing momentum PikeView’s way while the game was still up for grabs.
This week, Spears’ thin roster doesn’t appear to be either exhausted or too nicked up headed into Van.
“We had a pretty good practice [Monday]. We’re at the end of the year and I’m not here to beat up any of the players. They want to finish on a high note. Momentum was up at practice and they’re still focused,” Spears said.
Out of necessity the PikeView kids have had to play in a lot of different positions and the staff has had to draw up a lot of different schemes to adapt to the numbers situation.
Whether or not the Panthers see additional games past tonight, a solid nucleus of veterans from this year’s strangely eventful campaign should return older, stronger and smarter for next season: Dylan Blake, Peyton Greer and Austin Shrewsbury are among the key skill kids who are underclassmen while Markus Matney, Marshall Spradlin and Heath Rye and Chris Harmon form a cadre of experienced linemen upon which to continue building. Every rep they get makes them better.
“Chris Harmon ... he moved here from Webster County and he has been an absolute blessing even though he’d never played football before. He picked up the game really quick and he’s a strong boy, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the off-season with him,” said Spears, who hopes the fortitude his squad has shown this season will help to inspire greater numbers of kids to turn out for next season.
Meanwhile, the Panthers have one more opportunity to play for a ‘W.’ In the sole common-foe comparison, PikeView beat Montcalm 22-0 in early September. Van beat Montcalm 51-15 in early October.
Offensively, Tyler Meadows passed for 191 yards and two scores against Wahama — and that was with Blake (the team’s best all-around skill player) making only one catch for 14 yards after facing double coverage all day. Hopefully, Greer and Holbert will attract more respect from the Bulldogs coverage unit this week or, if not, make Van pay for its inattention.
Figuring out how to stop the Bulldogs’ misdirection-laden direct snap offense will be a tall order.
“They are a running team. They will run hard and run over you. That’s something we’ve had trouble with all year ... stopping the running game. But we have watched a lot of film and we’ve prepared the defense for both of their offense,” said Spears, whose ‘D’ will once again be minus middle linebacker Brent Meadows.
