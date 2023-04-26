BLUEFIELD — PikeView’s opening day of the 49th annual Coppinger Invitational was tantalizing but frustrating. The second outing was more or less simply frustrating.
On Tuesday night at Bowen Field, the Panthers finally had a Coppinger experience that was relatively satisfying.
Riding a solid full slate of pitching from Nathan Riffe augmented by an 11-hit attack, PikeView put one in the win column, 6-3 versus Graham.
The Panthers overcame five errors en route to obtaining their elusive first Coppinger win of the tournament.
Riffe was obviously a huge help, striking out nine G-Men batters while waliking only two as he scattered the bulk of the opponent’s seven hits, confining them to three runs — only two of which were earned.
Riffe also helped himself, going 2-for-5 in the leadoff spot, scoring two runs. Drew Damewood had a double and an RBI, Zachary Rose went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Peyton Greer went 2-dfor-4.
Nathan Phillips had two hits, including a triple, to lead Graham. Bruce Terry and Tristan Hass had two hits apiece.
Tuesday’s nightcap between Marion and Tazewell was knotted up at eighth in the inning at press time Tuesday night. We’ll be sure to follow up on that.
Coppinger action is slated to continue at Bowen Field today. Richlands and Woodrow Wilson get the party started at 5 p.m. Bluefield and Princeton get after it Mercer Cup-style in the 7 p.m. game
