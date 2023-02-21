GARDNER — Riley Meadows fired up 20 points while corrallig 10 rebounds and the PikeView girls collected a 64-31 win over visiting Shady Spring in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 opener at PikeView High School, on Monday night.
Hannah Hardin scored 14 points and rounded up 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers (13-9) while Haley Justice scored 11 points with eight boards.
Brooke Craft had 14 rebounds to go with her six points and four steals while Kat Farmer had seven rebounds and six steals.
Kendra Pizzino scored 16 points to pace the Lady Tigers (5-15).
PikeView will advance to host the Westside Lady Renegades on Wednesday night at Gardner.
Summers County 56
Bluefield 29
HINTON — Grace Harvey poured in 19 points and the homestanding Summers County girls collected a 56-29 win over Bluefield in Mondays’ Class AA Region 3, Section 2 opening round game at Summers County High School on Monday night.
Avery Lilly scored 13 points for the Lady Bobcats while Sullivan Pivont added 12 points.
Krisalyn Dowell scored nine points to pace the Lady Beavers, who ended their season at 8-13, overall.
Summers County (19-4) will travel to New Richmond on Wednesday to take on Wyoming East (17-3) in a 7 p.m. sectional finals tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.