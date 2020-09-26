SHADY SPRING — Friday’s matchup between Shady Spring and PikeView was one of undermanned teams.
The Panthers dressed just 18 players, while the Tigers were moving players to new positions because of injuries.
The result? A 13-12 classic that was decided in the game’s waning minutes, with the Tigers pulling out their second victory of the season.
In a game that yielded just 25 points, defensive stops were the story of the night. That was especially true for the Tigers, who came away with two red zone interceptions and a stop on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth to keep the team afloat.
“They gutted it out,” Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. “It was ugly, but those boys played hard. We’re undermanned and we’ve got five or six guys we totally switched their positions. We moved linebackers to safeties and defensive linemen to linebackers just to do what we could do. We didn’t do bad, but PikeView played a heck of a game. Those guys scrapped hard and played tough. As many kids as they have and as hard as they play, I give them a lot of credit.”
The Panthers, knowingly undermanned, used every advantage they could uncover in almost pulling off the upset.
Facing fourth down on their opening drive, quarterback Tyler Meadows found receiver Dylan Blake over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers an early 6-0 lead. Up next they recovered an onside kick but were unable to capitalize.
PikeView’s run-heavy offense held the Tigers’ offense on the sideline for a good portion of the first half, but when they did make it out onto the field it was an unfortunately familiar story for Culicerto and Co.
On the Tigers’ second drive, quarterback Cameron Manns, who replaced Jared Lilly in Week 1 after an injury, left the game with a lower leg injury. That forced Lilly back into the role of signal caller and eliminated him as a factor on the defensive end.
Lilly answered the call, leading two successful touchdown drives in the first quarter — the first an 11-yard rushing score from James Sellards and the second a sneak by Lilly himself to make it a 13-6 game.
After another quick stop on defense, PikeView engineered another long, methodical drive, with Blake scoring on a 6-yard dive with 2:36 left, The Panthers opted for a two-point conversion to take the lead. The attempt was stuffed by the Tigers.
It was Shady’s third red zone stop of the night — and the one that sealed the deal.
“Controlling the game was what we wanted to do, that and move the ball up and down the field,” PikeView head coach Jason Spears said. My team fought. We had it won; it just happens.”
Shady Spring, which was scheduled to play Westside next week, will take a bye as Westside deals with a mandatory two-week shutdown after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Pike View 6 0 0 6 — 12
Shady Spring 0 13 0 0 — 13
Scoring plays
First quarter
PV: Blake 38-yard pass from Meadows (Conversion fails); 7:32
Second quarter
SS: Sellards 11 rush (Harmon PAT); 7:00
SS: Lilly 1 rush (PAT fails); 2:52
Fourth quarter
PV: Blake 6 rush (Conversion fails); 2:36
Individual statistics
Rushing — PV: Blake 17-93, B. Meadows 7-26, Austin Shrewsbury 6-9, Jacob Delp 11-25, T. Meadows 11-56; SS: Pinardo 6-46, Manns 1-0, Sellards 3-21, Lilly 3-3
Passing — PV: Meadows 3-9-78-2; SS: Manns 2-2-2-0, Lilly 3-5-37-0
Receiving — Blake 2-61, Delp 1-10; SS: Pinardo 1-(minus-2), Adam Richmond 2-24, Mackey 2-17
