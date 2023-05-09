GARDNER — Visiting Westside pounced on top-seeded PikeView early in Monday’s Class AA sectional opening round game at Disibbio Sports Complex.
Trailing 10-4 after the first four innings, the homestanding Panthers kept chipping away at the Renegades lead over the next four inning, wrapping it up for the 11-10 victory in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Nathan Riffe claimed the victory on the mound, striking out two in the scoreless eighth, keeping the Panthers’ foot in the door for the go-ahead in the bottom of the extra frame.
Jared Vestal went 2-for-4 with a double for PikeView, scoring a run. Drew Damewood had a double and scored three runs while Zachary Rose had a double and an RBI.
Peyton Greer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Vestal started on the mound for PikeView, but Christian Walters shouldered most of the load in middle relief, striking out eight Renegades over his 5 1-2 inning shift while allowing four earned runs off six hits.
Chandler Cline led Westside’s lineup, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kadien Vance had a double and two RBIs.
Westside will travel to Wyoming East today for a 6 p.m. losers’ bracket game. PikeView will play host to Bluefield in a meaningful Mercer County rivals clash at 6 p.m.
