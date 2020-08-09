GARDNER — Erin O’Sullivan wanted to run cross country, play soccer and attend in-person classes during the fall of her senior year at PikeView High but is not.
The Panther star student-athlete decided to attend school virtually and not participate in athletics until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
“It is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan wants to attend school and play sports this fall but this decision was taken focusing on the safety of herself and others.
“I want to but I can’t because I shouldn’t because it’s not safe and I don’t want to put other people at risk,” O’Sullivan said.
The high school senior is coming off a junior cross country season where she placed third at the Class AA/A state cross country meet and had won three consecutive regional titles. She advanced to the state cross country meet as a sophomore coming in eight after a freshman season where she placed 14th.
This was a decision that O’Sullivan did not want to make and she would rather have not needed to make it.
“I wish that COVID-19 didn’t happen, I wish that we were all in a safe and healthy environment but unfortunately we’re not and we have to adapt and make decisions that we don’t want to make,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan is hopeful that she can run track in the spring where she also advanced to the state tournament as a sophomore before the season was canceled this year.
If the situation improves in the next few months she is not ruling out going back to school and participating in fall sports.
“I hope that we can get through this and I’d love to run track and even if got better this season I would to go back and do that but I don’t see that happening in our future,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan burst onto the scene as a freshman winning 10 meets for the Panthers and continued to win races her sophomore and junior seasons. She led a young group of runners that are now all seniors with hopes of improving a 12th-place finish as a team at the state meet in 2019.
“I loved being able to have that team aspect and work with everyone. That’s the glory of athletics is having a team and having people you get to work with and learn more about,” O’Sullivan said.
She was looking forward to her senior year at PikeView surrounded by the people she grew up with, playing sports and continuing to learn from her teachers.
“I was so excited to get to spend my senior year with friends and my teachers that helped me grow and learn,” O’Sullivan said. “All of my being was made by my teachers and parents and the people that surrounded me.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
