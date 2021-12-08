PRINCETON — PikeView High School’s wrestling team defeated Meadow Bridge (36-24), Richwood (39-12) and Princeton (42-28) in a quad held at Princeton Senior High School on Wednesday night.
Five Panthers wrestlers went 3-0 on the night: Sam Freeman (113), Chase Cantrell (120), Keyshawn Phillips (160) and Marcus Matney (285).
David Brookman (145) went 2-1 for the Panthers while Alex Jenkins (170) was 1-1 on the night.
PikeView will wrestle in a quad at Nicholas County on Saturday.
Middle School
Boys Basketball
PikeView 42, Peterstown 24
PETERSTOWN — Ryan Robinette scored 13 points to lead PikeView Middle School past the Pirates at Peterstown, on Wednesday night.
Elijah Hall had nine points for the Panthers (2-9).
Kadyn Hines led Peterstown with 11 points.
In junior varsity action, PikeView won 37-31. Nate Vestal and Trent Tolliver scored 10 points for the Panthers (2-0). J. Miller scored 21 points to pace the Pirates.
PikeView plays Shady Spring at home tonight. Tip-off for JV is 5:30 p.m.
