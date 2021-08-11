GARDNER — No official score was kept during a Tuesday girls soccer scrimmage between PikeView and Sherman. Suffice it to say that the Lady Panthers were competitive. Very much so.
A much-improved season outlook accompanies the Class AA PikeView girls’ return to action for the WVSSAC 2021 season.
“We have a much stronger team this year,” said head coach Richard Mann, former Panthers boys soccer coach who crossed over to take over the girls program last year.
“This was a good pre-season kickoff for both teams. With many girls A and AA teams — who compete in the same [postseason] bracket in West Virginia — the rosters are not large enough to support an in-team Last year, with all the craziness COVID injected into the season, we had many games cancelled,” said Mann. “We tried to play Sherman twice last year but restrictions prevented both contests.”
There are some veterans returning to the Lady Panthers from last year. Senior midfielders Lakyn Hatfield and Montana Mann have played at PikeView for four years. Hannah Perdue, whose stellar basketball antics were the talk of the campus last season, returns for her second year in the midfield.
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers have been benefitting from the influx of new players, comprising what Mann calls “a wildly diverse” roster.
“The roster includes Kasey Johnson and Riley Bowling, who are members of a nationally-ranked cheer team. We also have three members of the PikeView band, one PikeView cross country runner and one of the best players on the PikeView softball team,” Mann said.
“ So we’re really excited. It’s been thrilling to coach such a talented and diverse squad.”
It so far appears that there is, indeed, strength in the diversity of Pike View’s players.
“We’re twice the team we were last year. We scrimmaged the [PikeView] boys in a midnight scrimmage — and they beat us, I mean, we’re not in their category ... the boys’ team is pretty good — but in the first 20 minutes we held them to two goals.
“That’s pretty impressive, because our boys team is a pretty good team. And this is cool for me because when you have all these different types of athletes that are working together now for one cause. Hannah Perdue is one of the best girls basketball players in Southern West Virginia, you know? And I’ve got her on the soccer field,” he said.
PikeView competes in Class A/AA Region 3, Section 1 during the upcoming school year.
Teams in PikeView’s section include Bluefield, James Monroe, Mingo Central, Shady Spring, and Wyoming East.
Other teams in PikeView’s region include Charleston Catholic, Independence, Midland Trail, Nicholas County and Pocohontas County.
The Lady Panthers open their season on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Cross Lanes Christian Academy. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.