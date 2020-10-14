LINDSIDE — Plenty of goals have been scored when the PikeView and James Monroe High School girls soccer teams play and Wednesday was no exception.
The Lady Panthers came away with a 3-2 victory, the third win of the season for the young team.
PikeView (3-7) got goals for Lakyn Hatfield, Hannah Perdue and Montana Mann in the victory. Bella Martin made five saves in goal for the Lady Panthers.
PikeViews hosts Point Pleasant today with the sectional tournament beginning next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.