GARDNER — Will the third time be the charm for the PikeView girls basketball team?
We’ll soon find out.
The Panthers return to the state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center today with a past to draw on, and to learn from.
In 2020, PikeView was poised to reach for the pinnacle, defeating the defending champs in a preliminary round. Then, the tournament was shut down because of the arrival of the deadly COVID-19 virus in gyms around the nation.
Last March, the team had a new coach, with Tracy Raban taking over the program after Karen Miller retired. Several players had to step into starting roles for the first time, and everyone had to get familiar with Raban’s coaching philosophy.
There was doubt about how the Panthers would do, but they won their regional co-final, on the road, and earned a berth in the state tournament in Charleston — where they were defeated in the first round.
Raban addressed that in locker-room remarks just before her team took the floor last Wednesday for the regional co-final at the PVHS gym.
Senior Hannah Perdue said, “Coach had a talk with us before the game that, really, put a hold on our heart, and we just held it throughout the game.”
Brown’s longtime basketball partner Anyah Brown, also a senior, said, “We were just talking about validation. Last year, no one expected us to go up there (to the state tournament). Everybody said it was a fluke.
“Well, this year proves that we are THAT team. and we did it, yet again ... .”
The Panthers went out and blasted Herbert Hoover High 55-29 to win a share of the regional crown.
“We’ve always been looked at as underdogs,” Brown said. “So I think this really proves to the state that we aren’t underdogs, and that we deserve to have a place in the seedings at Charleston.”
Raban thinks the attitude of her team will be much different from last year’s one-and-done trip to Charleston.
“They were content (in) just getting there, last year,” Raban said. “This year, they’re not content just getting there. They want to go and compete.”
Last spring, the team was “a little overwhelmed and didn’t know what to expect,” she said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
“They kind of know what to expect (now),” she said. “They’ve all been there. They’ve had that experience.
“We’re not done,” she said. “They’re ready to play.”
PikeView (16-7), winners of their last five ballgames, arrive in the capital city as the No. 5 seed in Class AAA. That puts them up against the fourth-seeded Nitro Wildcats (15-8), the defending state champions whose home base is just down the Interstate from Charleston.
The Panthers and Wildcats are “very comparable,” Raban said. “It’s a very even matchup. It’s going to come down to which team’s role players step up.”
She said Nitro is “very fundamentally sound, on both ends of the floor. ... They get after you.”
Four of the 14 girls on the Nitro roster are seniors. Two Wildcats average double digits in scoring this season, junior Taylor Maddox (13 points per game) and senior Emily Lancaster (11.2). Lancaster is one of four players listed at 5-feet-11 inches tall.
“We’ve got to be ready,” Raban said. “They (the Wildcats) are defending state champs, and they’re champs for a reason.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. tonight, but start times at the end of a long tournament day tend to get delayed due to earlier evening games extending beyond their planned end times.
