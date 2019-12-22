FAIRMONT — The second quarter was the difference Saturday in PikeView girls basketball loss to Fairmont Senior 70-56.
The Lady Panthers were up 20-10 after the first quarter but were unable to stop the Polar Bears in the second quarter who scored 28 points to only 12 for PikeView.
PikeView (4-3) jumped out to an early lead as Shiloh Bailey scored nine of her 11 points in the first quarter.
Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears (5-1) back into the game and to victory as she scored 35 points on just 11 shots while battling foul trouble. She made all 16 of her free throw attempts.
The Lady Panthers had Laken McKinney pick up another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds along with five steals and four blocks. MaKenzee Shrewsbury was the third player in double figures for PikeView with 11 points and she grabbed five rebounds.
PikeView point guard Hope Craft added seven points and seven assists guiding the offense.
Bekah Jenkins scored 13 points for Fairmont Senior and Laynie Beresford added in 10 points.
PikeView is off until Jan. 2 when it plays in the New River CTC Invitational against Wyoming East at 5 p.m.
