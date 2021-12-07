PIKEVIEW — The PikeView girls basketball team has high expectations for the 2021-22 season. So the Lady Panthers are starting their season at the deep end of the Class AAA pool, so to speak.
PikeView opened its season Monday with a 68-50 win over Winfield at home. PikeView was ranked No.6 in the state preseason poll Winfield was ranked No. 7.
The opening gauntlet continues Friday and Saturday in a small tourney at Logan High School. The Lady Panthers will face Logan on Friday night in a 7:45 game. They’ll play Lincoln County at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.
Lady Panthers head coach Tracy Raban was hoping to beef up her team’s regular season schedule and an opportunity to do so early simply worked itself out.
“That’s just the way it fell out. Winfield reached out to us and I wanted to make our schedule a little bit tougher and pick up some highly talented West Virginia opponents,” said Raban, who returns all of her players from last year’s team that made it into the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
PikeView Returning all-state first teamer Hannah Perdue scored 32 points to lead the Panthers against Winfield on Monday night. Brooke Craft added 10 points for PikeView, returning all-state honorable mention pick Anyah Brown had nine points and sophomores Haley Justice and Riley Meadows scored seven points apiece.
Raban was encouraged to see her squad playing so confidently from the outset.
“I was pleased with the way we started the game. Last year we kind of let the other team dictate how the game was going to start, then we had to battle back. But I felt like [Monday night] we came out and dictated how we were going to play and didn’t let Winfield ever settle in and get comfortable,” Raban said.
“You expect nerves and getting some rust off. But we didn’t show any of that. The girls came out with some intensity … like they hadn’t missed a beat since the state tournament last year. They were just ready to play,” Raban said.
Last year was PikeView’s first season under the WVSSAC’s new basketball classification system. The Lady Panthers got bumped up to Class AAA from Class AA.
On Friday, PikeView will play Logan — the team that beat them in last year’s Class AAA state semifinals. Logan is currently ranked No. 4. Saturday’s opponent — Lincoln County — is currently ranked No. 8.
No cupcakes this week.
“Our region is getting tougher but we’ve been able to fit right in. Us picking up this tougher schedule is going to prepare us for that next level. We’ll take it game by game and hopefully we’ll be able to keep staying right where we are and be a contender each year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.