GARDNER — The PikeView girls basketball team achieved a major team goal this past Friday when they beat Shady Spring in the Class AAA, Region III, Section 1 title game. They look to cross another one off their list tonight when Herbert Hoover comes calling for the Class AAA, Region III co-finals.
Shady Spring, which the Lady Panthers beat 69-37, travel to face Section 2 champs Sissonville (29-18). Both games are slated to tip off at 7 p.m.
A victory will send the Lady Panthers (15-7) to the WVSSAC Class AAA state tournament in Charleston for the second year in a row. Hoover (13-10) was sent to Mercer County by way of a 29-28 sectional finals loss to Sissonville.
The PikeView girls have lived up to their sectional expectations so far this season, but head coach Tracy Raban knows her team can take nothing for granted.
“We played them earlier in the season. We went to Hoover on a Saturday a couple of weeks ago. It was actually a very good ballgame. We didn’t play very well ...we played Wyoming East the night before so I don’t think we had very much legs underneath us. We relaxed and let them hit some big shots to get back in the ballgame and ended up pulling out a 2-point victory,” Raban said.
“We’ve seen them but we’ve got to come out and play. They’ve got confidence they can play with us. It’s a do-or-die game, so they’re going to be bringing intensity. Hopefully we can bring more,” the head coach said.
Obviously, the PikeView girls would have still had a shot at state had they not sealed the regional deal — and they made it to Charleston last year by virtue of a co-regional road victory at Sissonville, no less. But the Lady Panthers were highly motivated to play at home this time around.
“Our crowd is definitely our sixth man. Our student section has really picked up in the late part of the season [supporting] these girls. We’ve had huge support from the fan base in the local community so we hope to see them tomorrow. That’s why we wanted to host this game — to have that crowd behind us,” Raban said.
Concord University signee Hannah Perdue paces PikeView, averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game. She’s obviously the pivotal player for the Lady Panthers, but a solid team has grown up around her this season.
“It took us all season, but I think we could go back to the Woodrow game when we closed out the regular season ... I think the girls finally figured out what their roles are and how they contributed to the team. I think we’re picking up at the right time. Like I said at the beginning of the season, everybody knows we’ve got Hannah Perdue and they’re going to try to control her and contain her. But I think I’d put our other starting four up against anybody else’s,” Raban said.
Anyah Brown a floor leader on both ends, has also made a name for herself during her senior season. She’s averaging 10 points, 10 rebounds on the season and had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Shady on Thursday.
Sophomores Hannah Harden and Brooke Craft have increasingly asserted themselves in the post, cleaning up around the board and increasingly contributing to the offense.
“Whenever Hannah penetrates or Anyah penetrates and they draw that attention, they’re able to dish it down to them. I think the last couple of games they’ve stepped up,” Raban said.
Sophomore Catherine Farmer has been playing ‘tremendous defense’ for the Lady Panthers, usually drawing the opposing team’s best player if they’re on the perimeter. Freshman Riley Meadows gives a boost on the offensive end of the floor.
Overall, the PikeView girls have embraced a more physical approach to the game this season that should better serve them in Charleston should they get past Hoover tonight.
“When we made it to Charleston the last year and played against Logan, you can’t really tell too much about physicality on a game film and we hadn’t seen them live. When we got to Charleston last year, it was a very physical game. I think that was a wake-up call to our girls that if they want to be able to compete at the next level, they’ve got to be able to be physical and hang with the physicality. I think they adapted to that and took it on as a challenge in the off-season. That’s kind of our identity ... we’re not going to back down. We can be just as physical. That’s they type of team we are,” Raban said.
