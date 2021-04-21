SISSONVILLE — The PikeView girls basketball team clinched a berth to next week's WVSSAC Class AAA girls state basketball tournament on Tuesday night, defeating Sissonville 60-58 in overtime in a Region III co-final at Sissonville.
In a stroke of irony, Shady Spring — which sent PikeView on the road for the regionals with a 51-45 upset of the Lady Panthers in last week's Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 championship game — was eliminated by Midland Trail, 46-44, in Tuesday's co-regional game at Shady Spring.
This will mark PikeView's second state tournament appearance in as many seasons. The Lady Panthers appeared in the 2019-2020 state tournament in the last of Karen Miller's 24 seasons as head coach at the school. PikeView was on the verge of a state championship game appearance in Charleston when West Virginia Governor Jim Justice halted the WVSSAC state tournament due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The program reins were taken over following Miller's retirement by former Princeton head coach Tracy Raban.
