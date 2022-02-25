GARDNER — The word was writ large on the whiteboard in PikeView’s locker room on Thursday.
“Redemption.”
That’s what the Lady Panthers exacted against the Shady Spring Tigers, taking a 69-37 victory in the championship game of Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 at the PikeView gym in Gardner.
For most of the season, the PikeView girls had been reminded of last spring’s sectional victory by visiting Shady Spring, sending the Panthers on the road in a tough quest to reach the state tournament — which they did.
“We focused all week on redemption,” said PikeView head coach Tracy Raban. “We remember what they did to us last year, here on our court. It’s been our goal, all season, to get it back.”
“It’s a sectional rival,” Raban said. “These kids have grown up playing AAU ball together. They’re all friends, so I knew everybody would bring it, the intensity. I just told the girls, we’ve got to match it — and have more.”
“We came out, and were able to separate, as the game went, and just kept building on it.”
Tigers senior Kierra Richmond made a statement with the first points of the contest, a trey from the key for a 3-0 score about a minute after tipoff.
PikeView (15-7) gained the lead for the first time on a transition basket by Hannah Harden with 2:23 left in the first period, and never gave up the advantage. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 23-12 in the second stanza and 19-6 in the third quarter.
Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett said, “Give PikeView credit. They picked it up on the defensive end. They did a heck of a job defensively, there in the second quarter. and they started hitting some shots.
“Once theirs went in, we started missing. That’s not a great combination. That hurt us.”
PikeView’s defensive rebounding ignited one breakaway after another.
Raban said, “Great defense makes easy offense. From here on out, we’ve got to have that kind of defensive effort, and limit teams to ‘one and done.’ If we’re able to (do that), I like our chances.”
Anyah Brown led PikeView with 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Bennett said he considered Brown “the MVP” of PikeView’s regular-season win at Shady Spring. “Once again tonight, she took advantage of the opportunities that she had,” the coach said.
Brown said, “The fact that I haven’t been scoring has really been in my mind. But tonight, it was like, my team plays, I play.”
Her teammates played, indeed. Hannah Perdue provided 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Harden tossed in 12 points and secured five boards. The team had 29 field goals and assists contributed to 16 of them.
Perdue said her teammates saw “that Shady was playing real tight on me. We were told from the beginning that it was going to have to be a team effort. I was real proud of the girls for stepping up. Every single one of them stepped up.
“We were prepared for anything they threw at us, honestly.”
Brown said, “I just think that when we all are involved, we play so much better, instead of like a one-man show, a two-man show.”
The only double-figure scorer for Shady Spring was senior Brooklyn Gibson with 15 points. Richmond finished with eight.
Brown said about guarding Richmond, “I think my strongest point in my game is my defense. So, yeah, the first time we played (Shady) I asked to be on Kierra ... so that was just how it went.”
PikeView will host the Class AAA, Region 3 co-championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Raban said, “In postseason, any time you can stay at home, that’s huge. Either Sissionville or Herbert Hoover, that’s a far trip,” she said.
Perdue said, “Looking at having the regional game, here at home, it’s special.”
Brown said, “This year, I feel like we really have a good, strong team to go upstate, and compete.”
Shady Spring’s season is not over. As sectional runner-up, the Tigers (10-8) will play Tuesday evening in a regional co-final in Kanawha County, on the home court of the Section 2 champion, either Herbert Hoover High or Sissonville.
Bennett said, “We wanted this game, make no mistake about it. We wanted to win today. But we know our end goal is not today, it’s Tuesday.”
With the trip to PikeView completed, he said, “We won’t talk about it much. ... We don’t need to talk about PikeView anymore. So we’ll be talking a whole lot about what (Sissonville or Herbert Hoover) do.”
PikeView 69, Shady Spring 37
At Gardner
SHADY SPRING (10-8)
Kierra Richmond 3 1-2 8, Brooklyn Gibson 4 3-4 15, Kellie Adkins 1 1-4 3, Kylee Barnes 2 0-0 4, Braylee Wiseman 1 0-0 2, Austyn Barnes 0 1-2 1, Mattea Huffman 0 2-2 2, Kendall Lilly 1 0-0 2, Gracie McAllister 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 10-16 37.
PIKEVIEW (15-7)
Hannah Harden 6 0-0 12, Brooke Craft 2 1-2 5, Cat Farmer 2 0-1 4, Hannah Perdue 5 2-2 14, Anyah Brown 10 3-4 25, Riley Meadows 4 1-3 9. Totals 29 7-12 69.
Shady Spring ........9 12 6 10 — 37
PikeView ..............11 23 19 16 — 69
3-point goals — SS 3 (Gibson 2, Richmond 1); PV 4 (Perdue 2, Brown 2). Total fouls — SS 14, PV 16. Fouled out — none.
