VAN — The PikeView High School football team wrapped up its 2020 regular season in upbeat fashion on Wednesday night, outgunning Van 40-31 at Herschel Jarrell Field.
Panthers quarterback Tyler Meadows had a tremendous knight for PikeView (2-8), passing for two touchdowns while rushing for four more touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (2-4) led 23-12 at the half, but it could have been a much larger margin if not for a big special teams play by Dylan Blake, who returned a Van kick 77 yards to set up Meadows’ 2-yard scoring keeper.
Van took another step forward with a Kalen Booth 41-yard scoring strike to Brady Green, but Meadows led PikeView on a two-minute drill scoring drive capped by his 17-yard touchdown pass to Nic Holbert kept the Panthers within four points of the home team.
Meadows, who completed 17-of-28 passing attempts for 252 yards, put the Panthers ahead for good with two more touchdowns in the second half.
Holbert led PikeView receivers, pulling down 10 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Having completed a full 10-game regular season slate, the Panthers will wait until this weekend to see if their year is over or if there might be more games they can play.
