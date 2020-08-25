GARDNER — PikeView head football coach Jason Spears put a lot of thought into the most important change that needed to take place headed into his second season at the helm of the Panthers football program.
Basically — himself.
“Based off of my first year coaching last year, the biggest thing I needed to change was me,” said Spears, whose team didn’t taste victory last year until a relatively late match-up with River View.
“I really needed to change. What’s best for my players, what’s best for the program ... I really put a lot of that responsibility on me,” said Spears, who had nothing but praise for what his staff accomplished.
“You start from the top and try to fix everything and you work your way down,” said Spears.
This year PikeView won’t only be rebuilding from the top down. Some things will be from the ground up.
While the Panthers struggled to move the football on the ground, the offense came to rely ever-increasingly on the passing game utilizing soccer crossover Kobey Taylor-Williams at quarterback along with freshman Cameron Ellis. Neither returned for the 2020 season. At any rate, the afterglow of the season’s lone win only lasted so long. A new offensive approach had to be developed.
This year the Panthers intend to move away from a spread offense that at times seemed more necessity than intention, preferring to establish a sound rushing attack as top priority.
“We’ve got some speed,” said Spears, who’s set to scrimmage Montcalm Friday at PikeView.
“We’re changing up a little bit this year,” said Spears, who is cooking up something different with offensive coordinator Ben Nestor, a PikeView alumnus.
Austin Shrewsbury (5-6, 160) moves in for his first season as a power back. He’s a solid basketball player who decided to come out for football this year.
“He’s done a tremendous job. He’s a quick learner. He’s quick. He’s low to the ground and he runs straight. He’s a really smart kid, “ Spears said.
Returning senior Brent Meadows (5-2, 190) was one of last year’s defensive leaders and Spears believes he can also thrive on the offensive side of the football as a fullback type RB who can both block and run.
Jacob Delp is small but tough and fast. Nick Holbert is another running back candidate who has the potential to pick up some carries this season.
There has been a lively battle at quarterback this season between senior Tyler Meadows and Dylan Blake, who was a wide receiver last year. It’s not a zero-sum competition. Whoever wins the start taking the snaps will plug right in to a start in one of the slots.
“The great thing about it, they’re happy with whatever role they are assigned. Tyler Meadows hasn’t played football since eighth grade, but he’s quick. He ran cross country. He’s really smart, he makes good decisions and has a good arm. Dylan is just all speed. He’s one of those kids if you need any kind of quickness outside he’s got it. He’s really smart and he’s got a good arm.”
Top candidates for time at receiver include senior Timmy Blankenship. Nick Holbert can also be a slot or a wide receiver. Peyton Greer has shown some savvy on the routes and freshman Chase Mounts has proven very effective and tough for his size.
“I’ve got a big receiving corps. With the offense we’re running, all of them could be wide receivers and all of them could be running backs,” Spears said.
The PikeView coach feels good about his interior line, which ranges from 190 to 250 pounds across. Jacob Pointdexter and Chase Roberts are both huge assets returning to the offensive front. Marcus Matney proved his salt last year as a pulling guard. Newcomers Marshall Spradlin and Heath Rye and Gabe Harris are good bets to see time in the starting rotation.
Five starters return to the defense, which will be drawn up by defensive coordinator Josh Blankenship this season: Chase Roberts, Marcus Matney, Brent Meadows, Jacob Delp, Jake Holbert and Tyler Rainer.
Marshall Spradlin, Heath Rye and Rainer can rotate into the interior front. Roberts and Timmy Blankenship both did great jobs at defensive end last year. Gabe Harris is also getting looks in the defensive line.
Matney, a sophomore, will have a lot of leadership responsibility at linebacker.
“He has been very dedicated to the off-season, even with this coronavirus. He’s a strong boy and he’s going to take that responsibility to middle linebacker along with Brent Meadows, who played middle linebacker last year,” said Spears.
Delp was a cornerback last year but the Panthers feel he’s a good fit at outside linebacker. Shrewsbury is another strong OLB candidate.
Tyler Meadows and returning starter Holbert will provide some length and quickness to the corners. Dylan Blake will play at safety.
“He reads the field well and he understands his role,” Spears said.
After having lost a consistent placekicker in Matt Lilly, Spears admitted that it might not be unthinkable at times to go for two this season instead of kicking extra points. But he hopes that one backup kickers from last season will be able to answer the call, at least off of the tee.
“Chase Roberts is a senior this year. He’s a big, old boy, but he has a strong leg. He’s pretty much my defensive end, my guard and my kicker,” Spears said.
Baseball crossover Peyton Greer, a solid all-around athlete, will take on punting duties for the Panthers.
Spears won’t deny that the coronavirus has taken a toll on his expected turnout for football. Some crossover kids who helped out last season have opted out of football. Some of the depth he’d hoped to recruit during the spring never materialized because school shut down in March before he could bring the into the fold.
The roster was 21 deep headed into the second week of practice. That’s not very deep, as football rosters go. The upside is that he’s happy with all of the kids that he’s got.
“We have low numbers, but the kids that we have right now are athletes. That’s what’s great about them. It’s going to take a lot of dedication and hard work and staying on their game. Playing tough and playing fearless is our motivation this year. Play fearless and play hard,” he said.
