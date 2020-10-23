GARDNER — The PikeView football team had a tough night in McDowell County last week.
Tonight, another tough piece of McDowell County is coming to Disibbio Sports Complex to take on the Panthers.
Coming off a 40-0 loss at Mount View last week, PikeView (1-5) will host River View (3-2) at home tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Eagle 100.9 FM for the Bluefield perspective and Willie 94.5 FM for PikeView.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Raiders prevailed 32-8 over the Panthers at Bradshaw on Sept. 18.
Last week marked the first time this season PikeView has been held scoreless since the Panthers’ 71-0 season opening loss at Independence Senior. Since then, the offense has been an area of consistent improvement for head coach Jason Spears’ program.
“We had some key players that couldn’t play [last week.] Tyler Meadows wasn’t able to play ... he had a knee injury. We had to change up the offense a little bit,” Spears said.
Meadows — the quarterback — as been essentially the linchpin of the Panthers’ triple-read option offense. In addition to losing his legs, PikeView also lost its most experienced passer and the player whose reads have been essential to making the new offense click. Dylan Blake — one of the backfield’s top rushers — took over at quarterback. Blake has also been the team’s top pass-catchers, taking a key threat off of the routes.
The defense didn’t fare as badly as last week’s final score might indicate, being directly responsible for only 17 of the points scored against them at Welch. Special teams and defensive big plays probably had more to do with the Panthers’ undoing as any defensive lapses.
“They started running the ball. We made some good stops and there were some times they ran the ball well and moved it well. Coach Gravely does a good job and he’s a heck of a coach,” Spears said. “But we kind of had a change of offense and it really wasn’t working. When you lose one or two players, it’s tough to find something new to work and to change up things.”
Tonight’s rematch with the Raiders is a result of the constant schedule shuffling that COVID-19 metrics and contact tracing that have characterized the entire season. River View is just coming off of a two-week hiatus due to its own preventative quarantine issues over in Bradshaw. The two teams were supposed to reunite on Oct. 30 but both lost this week’s opponents and rescheduled one another a week early.
Spears has a more overall experienced football team than he had back in September. And some personnel help is on the way.
“We feel better. You’ve got to keep your confidence up. We will have two big defensive players back with Timmy Blankenship and Brent Meadows. We didn’t have theme the last time we played,” said Spears, who nevertheless knows what a daunting challenge River View poses.
“They’re a hard-nosed hitting team. Coach (George) Kennedy does a great job. They’re physical and our main thing is to make sure we get physical back and move the ball. We need to go back to the old ways of controlling the tempo,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.