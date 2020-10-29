GLENVILLE — You know it’s a strange year when a high school varsity team is playing Wednesday night football on a college field.
The unpredictable 2020 season continued for PikeView High School, as the Cougars of Lincoln High took a 40-26 victory over the Panthers in a neutral-site game on the Glenville State College campus.
PikeView (1-7) got 314 passing yards and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Tyler Meadows. Top target Dylan Blake caught seven of his passes for 221 yards and three scores.
Lincoln logged touchdowns on its first five drives on the artificial surface at Morris Stadium. The Cougars (3-2) built a 27-0 halftime lead on scores by sophomores Antwan Hilliard and Levi Moore, plus a 1-yard dive by senior quarterback David Tate.
Lincoln senior Zach Snyder intercepted Meadows in both the first and second quarters. His first pick, nine minutes into the game, ended PikeView’s most promising offensive series of the initial half, when the Panthers knitted eight plays together and drove to the Lincoln 18.
Dylan Blake ripped off a 33-yard run on a fake punt during that possession.
Substitutes manned most of the Cougars’ plays in the second half. PikeView used a 99-yard drive to tally its first points, ending a 12-play march with Blake’s jumping catch in the end zone.
Less than four minutes later, the PikeView passing duo was at it again, with an 81-yard scoring strike to trim the margin to 33-12.
In the fourth quarter, Meadows connected with sophomore Peyton Greer on a wheel route for a 20-yard touchdown, and the scoring ended with an 11-yard pass to Blake with 2:18 to go.
The Cougars ran for 357 yards and gained 59 through the air, racking up 416 yards. PikeView netted 95 yards in the run game to finish with 409 yards from scrimmage.
Hilliard was the game’s top rusher, notching 97 yards on nine carries, all in the first half.
PikeView is scheduled to host Wahama High on Saturday, playing on two days’ rest.
A common thread connected the choice of Wednesday’s game site. The head coach of the Glenville State Pioneers football team is former Concord University coach Mike Kellar. His brother Chris is the offensive coordinator for Lincoln High, and his son Anthony is also an assistant coach there.
Mike Kellar snapped Concord’s long losing streak in football with two winning seasons in 2009-10 in Athens, only about six miles from PikeView campus. Kellar is a native of Shinnston, home of Lincoln High.
PikeView alumnus Tyler Hazelwood is a freshman lineman on the Glenville State football roster after being recruited by Mike Kellar.
At I.L. and Sue Morris Stadium
PikeView…….0 0 12 14 -- 26
Lincoln……….7 20 12 7 -- 40
First Quarter
Linc – Antwan Hilliard 9 run (Luke Wentz kick), 6:39
Second Quarter
Linc – Levi Moore 8 run (Wentz kick), 11:07
Linc – David Tate 1 run (Wentz kick), 4:36
Linc – Moore 10 run (kick blocked), 1:03
Third Quarter
Linc – David Burdette 7 run (run failed), 9:53
PV – Dylan Blake 17 pass from Tyler Meadows (pass failed), 5:31
PV – Blake 81 pass from Meadows (run failed), 1:46
Fourth Quarter
Linc – Westin Heldreth 25 pass from Nick Kellar (Wentz kick), 11:53
PV – Peyton Greer 20 pass from Meadows (Chase Roberts run), 8:17
PV – Blake 11 pass from Meadows (run failed), 2:18
-------
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – PV, Blake 1-33, Jacob Delp 4-31, Meadows 9-21, Nic Holbert 4-5, Chase Mounts 2-5. Linc, Moore 8-73, Hilliard 9-97, David Tate 3-32, David Burdette 7-90, Nick Kellar 7-71, Nathan Swiger 3-(-3), Team 3-(-3).
PASSING – PV, Meadows 18-30-314-4-2. Linc, Tate 4-6-27-0-0; Kellar 2-4-32-1-0.
RECEIVING – PV, Blake 7-221, Holbert 4-60, Delp 2-1, Greer 5-32. Linc, Corey Prunty 2-4, Zach Snyder 1-18, Jayce Brooks 1-5, Westin Heldreth 1-25, Braydon Edgell 1-7.
