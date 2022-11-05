GARDNER — The PikeView volleyball team suffered a setback in the sectionals against Wyoming East but its season isn’t over quite
The Lady Panthers (18-21-3) will be looking for redemption when they face Region 3, Section 1 champion Shady Spring at 2 p.m today at Independence High School.
Herbert Hoover wil face Wyoming East in the opposite regional semifinal match of the day.
PikeView, which is coached by Steve Compton, had won the section three years in a row (not counting the COVID season) headed in to this year’s sectional tournament.
“I think our schedule has been pretty tough this year. We played a lot of Class AAA teams, so I think our record doesn’t really depict how well we did with our schedule,” Compton said.
Junior Hannah Harden leads the Lady Panthers up front with roughly 300 kills with outside hitter Katie Begley also contributes at the net. Libero Olivia Lucas paces the back row, looking to wrap up her high school career with over 1,500 digs. Presley Bolling handles distributive duties at setter.
Both regional finalists will advance to the state tournament, regardless of who wins the championship match.
