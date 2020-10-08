GARDNER — Coming off a tough game against a Class AAA Princeton High School, it just doesn’t get any easier for PikeView.
The Beavers (4-0) are the top-ranked team in Class AA and are 8-0 all-time against the Class AA Panthers (1-4) who’ll host their Mercer County opponent at Ben Disibbio Sports Complex.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Eagle 100.9 FM for the Bluefield perspective and Willie 94.5 FM for PikeView.
Facing its second consecutive high-scoring offense, the focus for the Panthers will be on controlling the tempo to keep the Beavers offense off the field.
“You kind of have to have the same game plan ... That’s one thing about it you have to control the game, control the tempo with a team like Bluefield,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears.
PikeView has a slot-back veer offense that could chew up the clock. PikeView had some success with that last week against Princeton, with the first drive of the game lasting half of the quarter and ending in a touchdown.
Not allowing the Panthers to get into rhythm offensively is essential for the Beavers defense, so that the Bluefield offense, which scores over 40 points a game, gets more opportunities.
“They’ve got a nice scheme, they can keep the ball away from you. We have to do a good job of containing and attacking them from the tackle box all the way in,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
The Panthers have scored 56 points this season and they are adjusting to the new scheme under offensive coordinator Ben Nester that focuses heavily on rushing.
Quarterback Tyler Meadows, fullback Brent Meadows and slot back Dylan Blake have been the key three players who’ve enabled the Panthers to find success on the ground. Blake is also the main receiving threat.
“Coach Nester has done a great job with our offense and these kids have bought into what type of offense we’re running,” Spears said.
Due to his athletic ability, Blake has been a standout on both sides of the football for the Panthers in only his second season playing football.
“His athleticism is awesome. That’s one thing about Dylan, he’s truly never played football until last year and when he figures it out — watch out for this kid. Because he’s full of talent and he’s another kid that plays on both sides of the ball,” Spears said.
PikeView has dealt with low numbers this season, the lack of depth exacerbated by having players sitting out with injuries. This has left the rest of his roster without the chance to catch a breather on the sideline in any other situation aside from timeouts.
“I’m really impressed with how hard their players work and how the coaching staff has worked those guys. They really try hard and that’s a good testament to the coaches and their players,” Simon said.
The Beavers have gotten better on the offensive side of the ball each week, steadily surpassing the output of previous games.
Bluefield had 612 yards total offense in a win last Friday against Princeton, led by 317 yards passing from quarterback Carson Deeb and Jaeon Flack rushing for 114 yards.
Deeb has thrown for 1,036 yards this season and added a new facet to his game with his ability to run the ball. He has a team-high five touchdowns on the ground having rushed for 115 yards on 18 carries.
“I think our line is getting a little better, we gave Carson more time last week and I’m telling you, I think Carson has done a super job,” Simon said. “He’s picked on his speed to where you have to respect him or he’s going to make some nice runs against you.”
Deeb and Flack are two of five players that have rushed for over 100 yards while three receivers have at least 269 yards receiving.
While Simon sees the offense having most of its players settled into their natural positions, the defense still is having players move around as the Beavers coaching staff works to find the best formula.
“We’ve had super effort and found ways to win and now we put those pieces to the puzzle together as a coaching staff and hopefully it will make us a better football team,” Simon said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
