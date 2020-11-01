GARDNER — It was a nice late October afternoon for football at Disibbio Sports Complex at PikeView High School, on Saturday.
As far as the PikeView football team is concerned, however, it was no treat.
Wahama High School racked up over 400 yards rushing as it pounded its way to a 40-16 win over the Panthers.
PikeView ended the game with Tyler Meadows’ 90-yard touchdown pass to Nic Holbert in the waning final minute of the fourth quarter. Meadows capped it with a 2-point conversion toss to Timi Blankenship to end things on an upbeat note.
Panthers head coach Jason Spears was pleased that his kids didn’t quit, but he would have liked to have seen that kind of offensive execution while the game remained in reach.
“The main thing about it, things like that needed to happen throughout the whole game,” said Spears. “We’ve got to execute like that for an entire game, we can just wait until only. 30 seconds are left. We need to put points up the whole game.”
The White Falcons (5-4) came into the contest with a stable full of fresh legs while PikeView (1-8) was playing its second game in only four days. The Panthers’ 15-man roster also sorely missed OL-LB Brent Meadows, who sat out with a foot injury.
PikeView found itself down by two touchdowns relatively early in the first quarter thanks to a pair of relentless White Falcons scoring drives.
Tyler Meadows infused his team with the will to resist with a 45-yard scoring scramble, cutting Wahama’s lead to 14-8 late in the first period after his successful 2-point conversion pass to Peyton Greer.
Falcons QB Sawyer Van Meter led Wahama to a second quarter score, but the conversion pass failed, confining the damage to 20-8. PikeView’s offense got bogged down on the next series, but a big Chase Roberts tackle for loss ended the visitors’ next possession, giving the Panthers one more opportunity to narrow the 12-point margin.
A promising Panthers comeback drive died on downs as the half expired, at least denying Wahama a first-half dagger.
“Our second quarter was great defensively. We moved Chase Roberts from defensive end to defensive tackle and he pretty much plugged that running game,” Spears said. “In the first quarter ... they ran the ball right up the middle most of the time. It was nothing special. They just ran the ball hard. We went from a 3-5 to a 4-4 and got some stops. But we needed to execute on offense as well.”
The White Falcons defense confounded PikeView’s opening possession of the first half, then took over on the Wahama 17-yard line for a 9-play, 83-yard touchdown drive enhanced by Case Stewart 1-yard TD plunge followed by a Stewart conversion run, putting the visitor up 28-8.
PikeView muffed the subsequent kickoff in the second level of the return squad, giving Wahama a bonus possession and field position it refused to waste. Seven snaps later, the Falcons’ Aaron Henry scored a 6-yard TD run for the 34-8 lead and command of the momentum from that point forward.
For PikeView, Meadows completed 8 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. He threw one pick. He led all Panthers rushers with 53 yards. Peyton Greer led the receivers with four catches for 39 yards. Holbert’s game-ending 90 yard scoring catch-and-run left him with three catches for 138 yards.
Dylan Blake was double-covered all day, ending with one catch for 14 yards.
“Tyler can help us with his legs ... but we need to get to Dylan for those deep passes,” Spears said. “We had quite a bit of dropped passes. That kind of hurt us a little bit.”
Van Meter led Wahama with 175 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Stewart had 86 yards and two touchdowns, Brennan Grate had 44 yards and a touchdown, Henry had 58 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Roush had 43 yards rushing.
PIkeView was scheduled to wrap up its regular season next Friday versus Westside, but with Wyoming County in orange that game is off.
