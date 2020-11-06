GARDNER — Before the 2020 PikeView High volleyball season even began, veteran coach Steve Compton had some sage advice for his young Panthers.
“I told them at the beginning of the season, ‘It’s about getting better, and better and better. It’s not about winning and losing,’” Compton recalled. “And they just kept on playing.”
That attitude lifted PikeView to the sectional championship on Thursday evening, with a 3-0 sweep of the Bluefield Beavers on the Panthers’ home court in Gardner.
Like almost all of secondary-level education this fall, the coronavirus pandemic warped the sectional volleyball tournament. Neither Wyoming East nor Westside was able to participate due to the virus, leaving PikeView (6-14) and Bluefield (1-7) as the two schools left standing to compete for the title.
The Beavers, who had fallen 3-0 to PikeView last month in their only other meeting, kept the score close in the early stages of all three games of Thursday’s rematch.
Bluefield head coach Allison Watkins said, “That’s all we kept telling them tonight, was ‘Keep playing, keep playing the ball, don’t let it drop.’ We just kept encouraging them, make the best of the situation.”
The first game was tied three times before PikeView stretched its advantage late to win 25-18. In game two, Bluefield held leads of 13-8 and 17-12. That deficit forced a timeout by the Panthers.
Compton said that during that break, “I told them, ‘You all just need to settle down and play. You don’t need to over-play, and do something you don’t need to do. If you don’t have a play, send it over, and wait until the ball comes back over.’
“We just kind of settled in a little bit, and got a few points.”
The Beavers tied the score 23-23 on an ace serve by sophomore Jaylan Christian but PikeView got the next two points to wrap up the second encounter.
In the final game of the night, the Panthers never trailed after going ahead 4-3 and closed it out with a 25-20 victory.
PikeView setter Anyah Brown said, “I know what we’re capable of, and our abilities. We were just a little nervous at the start, (but) I knew we were going to win it.”
Watkins, the Bluefield coach, said, “The challenge was ourselves. We kept getting in our own heads, we let them control how we played. They played well, though. … PikeView’s just a good team.”
She added that her team “played better together than they have been. So that was nice.”
The Beavers’ only senior, Erica Poe, said, “I was proud of them, because they kept playing hard.” She said of her teammates, “They’re like my little sisters.”
Watkins said about Poe, “She knows the game inside and out. She knows the plays. She knows where to put the ball. She knows how to play the ball – before it’s even played, most of the time. She’s a great asset to the team, a great setter. She’s very supportive, she’s encouraging. She’s a really good player.”
Compton said, “It’s always a concern when you play Bluefield. … Bluefield got the opportunity to come here and win the sectional tournament, so they came to play.
“I’m really impressed with them, because from the first of the season until now, they’ve grown as a volleyball team. I told the coach, ‘Y’all are going to make some noise, the next couple of years.’”
He could, and did, say similar things about his own troupe.
“This isn’t the same team that started (the season). I’ve got three freshmen starting varsity and three sophomores,” Compton said. “I’m looking for great things from them because they’re excited about volleyball. And that’s what it’s all about.”
He smiled when he thought about all the scheduling changes that PikeView had to negotiate due to covid-induced cancellations and quarantines “because someone on one of the teams we played had tested positive,” Compton said.
“It hasn’t affected them one bit,” he said. “They kept their heads up. They kept playing, and they never got down. … They just kept on playing.”
Standouts for PikeView in Thursday’s playoff series included freshman Hannah Harden with eight kills and junior Abby Stovall, with seven. Olivia Lucas, a sophomore, and Brown, a junior, each had five kills. Brown dished out 17 assists.
Compton also complimented the one senior on his roster, Trinity Teixeira.
“She’s the most positive person, I think, that I know,” the coach said. “The young girls, she’s been so positive with them. It doesn’t matter if she’s playing or she’s not playing, she’s always the same person. She’s done a great job.”
Now carrying the title of Section 2 tournament champion and runner-up, both PikeView and Bluefield will move on to compete in regional play on Saturday at Shady Spring against the top two teams from Section 1.
The Panthers begin by playing the Section 1 runner-up, Herbert Hoover High (5-2). The Beavers draw Shady Spring (19-2), the Section 1 champs. The winners of those matches will meet to decide the Region 3 championship – and then start making plans to play in the state tournament.
“It’s about playing the way we know how to play,” Brown said. “We know what we have to do. We just have to finish it.”
Poe said about Bluefield’s upcoming opportunity, “I know we’re going to play our hardest, and play with passion.”
When Thursday’s match was over, Watkins huddled with her Beavers team and talked about moving on to face Shady Spring at the regional level.
“I just told them at the end of this game to play their game when we go up there,” she said. “I want them to enjoy their time up there. This is the first time in a long time we get to advance to the regionals, so we’re going to take advantage of that. We’re going to get the experience. And playing a better team will better us in the future, also.”
