BLUEFIELD — The shots stopped falling in the second half for the Bluefield High girls basketball team and PikeView kept on making its shots in the post.
Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey each had double figures rebounding for the Lady Panthers who held the Lady Beavers to 15 points in the second half to win the Mercer County rivalry game 61-35 at the Brushfork Armory Thursday night.
Pikeview (4-2) scored only 24 points in the first half as they were unable to find their rhythm but they did starting in the second half.
“We wanted our girls to play a lot better on defense and wanted them to take good shots. To run the floor and rebound and box out and they did that,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
McKinney scored nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Panthers broke open a three-point game to lead by 15 at the end of three quarters.
She was able to use her six-foot-two frame pluck 12 rebounds, eight on the offensive end, while Bailey grabbed 11 rebounds.
“We know that nine times out of ten we normally have the height advantage so we try to use that to our advantage and work our game inside,” McKinney said.
MaKenzee Shrewsbury opened the third quarter with a three-pointer and Olivia Boggess drew a foul while making a layup but could not convert the three-point play for the Lady Panthers.
Bailey scored from close range before McKinney took over for the rest of the quarter.
While PikeView made seven field goals in the third quarter Bluefield (1-5) only made two field goals, layups by Smith.
Shrewsbury had ten points for PikeView while Craft had nine despite dealing with foul trouble in the second and third quarters.
“They’re a good basketball team and they don’t beat themselves, they did the things they needed to do to be successful,” Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said.
In the first half Bluefield saw its shot falling with Keonna Adkins making a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter after Carmen Watkins made a three at the first quarter buzzer.
“Our kids came out and played with a lot of energy. Very pleased with their focus and energy early on but its just hard to keep that energy high when you’re missing shots that you know you normally make,” Gilliard said.
Bluefield did not make a three-pointer in the second half and relied on Smith’s ability to create offense as she scored all 14 points. Smith finished with 18 points for the Lady Beavers and grabbed nine rebounds while Beyond Lee had nine boards as well.
The Lady Panthers took care of the ball most of the game but had three times where they had turnovers on three straight possessions which forced Miller into calling timeouts. They were able to regroup and work through the post to score.
Bluefield has struggled early in the season having to replace most of last year’s team and the players stepping up are just getting varsity experience.
“We’ve got one kid that’s really had some varsity experience and that’s Jaisah and so what we’re trying to do is get those other kids up to speed as quick as we possibly can,” Gilliard said.
It was a good win for PikeView but the team knows that there still is a lot of improvement to come to reach their goals.
“They’re going to get better and we’re going to get better as well but this was a good win for us,” Miller said.
