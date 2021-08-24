Panthers soccer...

PikeView High boys soccer

GARDNER — Drew Damewood scored two goals to lead the PikeView boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory over visiting Mercer Christian Academy on Monday night.

Nate Cook added a goal for the Panthers. Braedon Harvey also added a goal. Caleb Dunn had two assists. Goalkeeper Dylan Blake had 12 saves.

M.J. Patton scored MCA’s lone goal off a Landon Murnahan assist.  Karis Trump had nine saves in goal.

Mercer Christian (1-2) plays Independence tonight at 6 p.m.  PikeView (2-0) plays at Shady Spring on Tuesday. 

