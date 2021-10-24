GARDNER — The PikeView boys soccer team is going to the regionals again this year, but it’ll be a first for new head coach Jimmy Patton.
The Panthers punched their ticket with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over visiting Shady Spring in Saturday’s Class AA-A, Region, Section 1 championship match played at PikeView.
The Panthers (13-2) have had a successful regular season, but still the victory was a form of validation for Patton.
“I’m really happy. I’m really, really proud of them because they’re young and they’ve had a lot to overcome,” said Patton who was a middle school head coach and varsity assistant last season.
“But, honestly, it is a big relief.”
PikeView took the lead at 20 minutes into the first half on a goal by Jonathan Mitchell, who Patton credits for the score until he gets a chance to analyze the game film.
“Honestly, I think it was an own-goal. Jonathon shot and it rebounded off of the keeper. Jonathon and the defender was there ... it could have been either one of them but I believe it was an own-goal,” Patton said.
Even if he doesn’t get full credit for Saturday’s go-ahead, Mitchell still leads the team in scoring with 21 goals on the season so far.
PikeView led 1-0 at the half. It would be a while before the Panthers could afford to breathe a little easier.
“It was a physical game. It was really intense. The first 14 or 20 minutes we struggled with them, but our defense and goalkeeper kept us in it,” Patton said.
Had the Tigers come up with an equalizer, the game could have been forced into a shootout. PikeView hasn’t faced that scenario any time in the last three or four seasons.
Caleb Dunn gave the Panthers the insurance goal it needed with 22 minutes remaining in the game, putting the ball into the net off a corner kick by Mitchell.
Goalkeeper Dylan Blake got the clean sheet, coming up with six quality saves in addition to numerous other stops that were more or less not in the danger zone.
“They had a lot of shots from like 50 yards and he had a lot of stops from those,” Patton said.
“Really it’s been the same story all year long. Teams just don’t break our back line and when they do, Dylan or our other keeper is there to shut it down. That gives our midfield time ... to figure it out and build an attack,” he said.
PikeView will travel to face Charleston Catholic in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. regional game.
It will be a rematch of last year’s regional pairing, which CC won 5-0.
Patton expects this year’s game to be no less challenging.
“I was on the sideline [as an assistant] last year and I heard their players on the field speaking different languages. I knew then we were probably overmatched,” Patton said with a chuckle.
Charleston Catholic’s reputation is just another challenge among many his young team has faced this season, including four quarantines and losing two starters to injuries.
Dunn is PikeView’s second leading scorer headed into the regionals, with 13 goals to his credit.
“More importantly, he’s got something like 15 assists. He’s our center-mid, that’s really his role.
Nate Cook is the team’s third-leading scorer, with eight on the season.
“We share a field with the middle school and they have two games Monday. So we’re going to have a short practice before those games,” Patton said.
“It’ll be more of, almost a walk-through. and a shootout practice talk,” he said.
