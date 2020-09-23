GARDNER — Three PikeView players collected hat tricks Tuesday night when the Panthers boys soccer squad got an 11-2 victory over visiting Bluefield at PikeView High School.
Kobey Taylor-Williams scored three goals for the Panthers (4-1), all coming in the first half. Caleb Dunn scored three goals, including his opening goal early in the first half near the top of the 18-yard box. PikeView would never trail from that point forward.
Caleb Blankenship came off the bench, scoring two of his three goals in the second half. The feat marked the first time this season that three Panthers players have recorded a hat trick in a single game.
Gage Damewood and Marcus Woodring each added a goal apiece.
Damewood led the team in assists with four on the match. Taylor-Williams had two assists and Nate Alvis added an assist.
Goalkeeper Dylan Blake had outstanding support from the back line, only needing to come up with one save.
Bluefield scored both goals in the second half, the first coming in the 71st minute.
PikeView plays James Monroe at home on Thursday. The game will mark senior night activities for both boys and girls games.
The girls will begin play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
Girls Soccer
Bluefield 6, PikeView 0: The Bluefield girls rolled to a 6-0 shutout at PikeView in Tuesday’s opener at Gardner.
Isabella Martin had 10 saves in goal for the Lady Panthers. Victoria Meadows had 10 saves in goal for PikeView.
Middle School Soccer
MCA 9, Mountain View 0: M.J. Patton scored three goals and three assists and Mercer Christian Academy picked up a 9-0 non-conference road win at Mountain View Middle School, on Tuesday.
Eli Patton scored two goals for the Cavaliers (1-1). Bowen Patton scored a goal and an assist, Dylan Jones scored one goal, Toby Bailey added a goal and two assists, Ella Botts added a goal.
Karis Trump collected the shutout in goal. MCA plays PikeView at home on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
