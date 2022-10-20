GARDNER — The PikeView boys soccer team missed the school’s homecoming parade on Wednesday evening. They had another ritual to attend — hosting the sectional soccer championship on their home field.
The Panthers threw their own party when the final horn sounded, after shutting out Shady Spring 2-0 to claim the plaque as champs of Class AA/A, Region 3, Section 1.
“We just finished, all the way through,” said senior Jonathan Mitchell, who scored the last goal of the night with 10:40 left in the first half.
The story of the match was the defense of PikeView (14-2-4), which continually frustrated the physically imposing starting lineup for Shady Spring (10-6-1).
PikeView head coach Jimmy Patton said his team’s emphasis was “rallying to the ball. That was the main thing, rallying to the ball. We just continually had numbers, behind the ball. They’ve got some really good attackers. Our back line did a great job, but they had a lot of help.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Drew Damewood snagged nine saves. Eleven of the 15 shots taken by the Tigers were on goal, but due to Damewood and-or his defensive teammates, none of the 11 got home.
Damewood said, “It’s just focus; you’ve just got to stay in the game. … and keeping the intensity.”
He said his teammates in front of him “had a lot of great hustle plays. They sacrificed their body. I mean, that’s all you can ask from a defender … to put everything on the line, for you.”
Patton said that Damewood is “the best” in goal.
“I have complete confidence in him,” the coach said. “He’s kept us in so many games. … We were so young this year, it was Drew against the world, sometimes.”
Patton said he emphasized having his team execute “small ball” on Wednesday.
“Our players, sometimes when they get a little bit of pressure, and the chips are down, they start blasting the ball, 40 yards,” Patton said. “So they played small ball a little bit better today and moved the ball up the field.”
The Panthers also did a mostly effective job neutralizing Shady Spring junior forward Michael Vecellio, who was a marked man most of the night.
“He’s the best in southern West Virginia,” Patton said when asked about Vecellio. “He’s a constant threat. … We were going to have eyes on him at all times, either with a guy marking him in the back or with one of our defensive midfielders. … He’s a difference-maker.”
PikeView took eight shots, but six of them were wide of the goal. The other two produced the only scores of the night.
Matt Murphy was tripped as he got control of a ball, and his resulting free kick sent the ball just inside the left post with 18:08 on the clock in the first half.
Less than eight minutes later, PikeView’s Kaleb Blankenship turned on the jets, ran down a loose ball, and crossed it in to Mitchell for a goal from 10 yards out.
Mitchell said, “If it wasn’t for my team, we wouldn’t be this far. and I love it.”
Patton said that Mitchell “ran for 80 minutes today. He sprinted back and forth, the whole game. He did a great job.”
Tigers head coach Josiah Smith said, “They were very aggressive, from the start. The early goal, I think, did change the dynamics of the game. They were well organized, and they wanted to win the ball, and I think that resulted in them playing very aggressive soccer.”
Smith said about his current team, “These guys have each others’ backs. They’ve been a phenomenal group to coach this year. They’re like a family, and they play like it. So they care about each other, and they support each other.”
Shady Spring had tied PikeView 1-1 in August, and less than a week ago had beaten the Panthers 5-2 on the Tigers’ home turf. That ended a nine-game PikeView winning streak.
Patton said, “They were better to us last week, and they’re a really good team. But we were a little flat … But they beat us, they out-played us.”
It was different with the sectional championship on the line.
Damewood said, “We saw what they had, and we came prepared, and we executed.”
The Panthers will have to wait awhile to know who their opponent will be in next week’s regional final. The Section 2 tournament is not scheduled to end until Saturday afternoon.
