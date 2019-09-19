GARDNER — Five different players got on the scoresheet for PikeView in a commanding 7-0 victory over Poca for the team’s third straight win and third shutout of the season.
Kaleb Dunn scored a pair of goals to double his season tally to four and contributed two assists. Two goals were also scored by Kobey Taylor-Williams to bring his season total to a team-high 10.
Gage Damewood, Cole Christian and Marcus Woodring each scored one goal. For Woodring he made a penalty kick for his first goal of the season along with having an assist.
Setting up the Panthers (4-1-4) attack was Matt Lilly who had three assists on the night.
Dylan Blake made six saves in goal and John Begley had three for a combined shutout.
The next game for PikeView is Tuesday against Shady Spring. The match will be played at Gardner.
