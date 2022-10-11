EAST RIVER — The PikeView boys soccer team rolled to a 5-0 victory over homestanding Bluefield in a game played at East River Soccer Complex, on Tuesday.
Jonathan Mitchell scored four goals to pace PikeView.
The Panthers (11-2-4) wrap up the regular season at Shady Spring, on Thursday.
Volleyball
Richlands def. Tazewell 3-0
Virginia def. Richlands 3-0
RICHLANDS — The Richlands volleyball team beat Tazewell on Monday 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 but on Tuesday fell to Virginia High 25-21, 25-8, 25-22.
Jillian Shreve had 38 assists and 12 digs for Richlands in the loss to Virginia High and 10 assists and 14 digs versus Tazewell.
Hannah Ward had 10 aces against Virginia High and 15 digs against Tazewell, Raegan Rider had 20 digs against VHS and 21 digs against the Lady Bulldogs.
Chloe Reynolds had 15 assists against VHS, Abby Hughes had 12 digs versus Virginia High and 13 digs versus Tazewell. Annsley Trivette had eight kills and a block against the Lady Bulldogs and eight blocks and four kills versus Virginia High.
