GARDNER — AJ Williams scored 24 points and the PikeView boys basketball team came up a couple of buckets short against Liberty-Raleigh, 69-65, at home on Friday night.
Ethan Hale had 15 points for the Patriots and Adam Drinnon chipped in 12.
Kobe Taylor-Williams scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-5). Peyton Meadows scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Cameron Ellis scored 13.
PikeView plays Man at home on Wednesday. Varsity tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield 76, Mount View 41: The Bluefield boys blew open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Golden Knights 25-8 on their way to the break and went on to collect a lopsided victory at Welch.
Braeden Crews fired up 21 points for the Beavers, also grabbing six rebounds and handing out two assists.
Tyrese Hairston added 11 points with five steals and Sean Martin flirted with a triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
Brandon Rhotenberry scored 15 points to pace Mount View (2-7). Tony Bailey had six points, four assists.
Pipestem Christian 60, Auburn Baptist 45: Tyler Pack scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help propel the Panthers past the Anchors at Pipestem Christian.
Pack also handed out six assists for the Panthers (4-3). Luke Rutherford added 14 points, Nathan Sampson had 12 points and Logan Phillips and 13 rebounds to go with seven points.
Brody Duncan fired up 19 for Auburn.
Pipestem plays Elk Valley at home today at 12 noon.
Narrows 59, Eastern Montgomery 54: Dustin Wiley fired up 18 points and the Green Wave out gunned the Mustangs at William B. Patteson Gymnasium to remain unbeaten in Pioneer District play.
Gavin Fletcher had 16 points for Narrows (7-2, 3-0) and Logan Conley had 10.
JP Foster had 21 points for East Mont. Austin Ford had 19.
Narrows plays at home on Tuesday.
Summers County 60, Montcalm 55: Ty Fitzpatrick scored 14 points and Trent Meador 12 to lead the Bobcats past the visiting Generals.
Keith Kosinar and Noah White had 14 and 12, respectively, for Montcalm.
Summers will host Greenbrier West on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Marion 44, Richland 42: Amber Kimberlin scored 19 points to pace the Lady Scarlet Hurricane in a Southwest District win over the Lady Blue Tornado at Marion.
Anna Hagy added 15 points for Marion.
Denissa Ball scored 15 points with 17 rebounds and seven blocks to pace Richlands (5-6). Lauren Earls scored 14 points, four assists and six steals for a balanced all-around night.
Rachael Rife and Ginger Short scored six points apiece.
The Lady Tornado return to SWD play at Lebanon on Tuesday night.
James Monroe 56, Narrows 29: Megan and Morgan Boroski scored 13 points apiece and the Mavericks galloped off with a win over their interstate rival.
Mya Robertson led the Lady Wave with seven points.
Narrows travels to Craig County for a Pioneer District game on Monday.
Mercer Christian 36, Liberty Baptist Academy 34: Kayley Trump scored 15 points with nine steals and the Lady Cavaliers rolled to a WVCEA victor at Liberty Baptist.
Jaala Maurer added five points and seven rebounds for MCA.
Abigail Mathis had 14 points to pace the Lady Lions.
Mercer Christian (7-3) play Victory Baptist Academy at home. Tip-off is set for 12 noon.
