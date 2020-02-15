GARDNER — PikeView got itself to the free throw line and make good use of it, going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe in overtime en route to a 60-55 victory over visiting Oak Hill on Friday night.
Tyler Meadows got fouled on a bucked 10 seconds remaining in regulation that put PikeView ahead by one. The foul shot didn’t fall, and Oak Hill’s Camden Craddock sank the front end of a two-shot fout at the other end with 0.7 seconds to send the game into overtime tied 53-all.
Meadows led the Panthers (6-12) with 15 points on the night, also hitting a big 3-pointer that brought the game within 1 with 25 second remaining in regulation.
Peyton Meadows scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, also getting five rebounds. KobeyTaylor-Williams had eight points and two assists. Jake Coalson added nine points and five rebounds to the win.
Jason Manns had 19 points to pace the Red Devils. Hunter Rinehart added 12 points and Darion McDowell added seven points.
PikeView plays Shady Spring on Tuesday at home.
Girls Games
Twin Valley 54, Northwood 18: Morgan Lester scored 13 points and Haylee Moore added 12 points and the Lady Panthers devoured Northwood in a non-district regular season wrap-up game that puts them at .500 headed into postseason play.
Twin Valley finished the regular season at 10-10 overall. The Lady Panthers will face Grundy on Tuesday in the Black Diamond District tournament.
