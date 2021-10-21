GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers boys soccer team, after cruising through the regular season 11-2, knew to be on guard against the Bluefield Beavers, their first opponent in sectional play, on Wednesday night.
They met the challenge, taking 25 shots to Bluefield’s four, and earning a 4-0 shutout of the Beavers on the Panthers’ home turf in a matchup of teams under the direction of first-year head coaches.
PikeView head coach Jimmy Patton said he told his squad about Bluefield, “They’re no cakewalk. They’re a good team. We’re going to have to come ready to play to beat them. and they did. They came out and didn’t take them lightly, and played hard.”
“Real proud of the effort.”
It soon became clear after the opening kick that PikeView (12-2) would have to match the aggression and intensity brought by Bluefield (2-8-1). It seemed that the Panthers were intent on not only winning 50-50 balls, but those that offered as little as a 30-70 chance.
The Beavers had only 13 players in uniform. Coach Michael Payne said, “We have dealt with a lot of injuries this season. That was the big factor …”
PikeView fashioned a 2-0 halftime lead on a couple of goals by junior Jonathan Mitchell. On the first, he accelerated through the Bluefield back line to find an empty net awaiting him.
Mitchell has acquired the unique nickname “Rango” from a loping cowboy-like walk after scoring an early-season goal.
As a result of the halftime lead, Mitchell said, “We (were) pumped, and hyped, and ready to play again.”
Senior Kaleb Dunn secured the other two goals. With 29:36 left on the clock, he took a penalty kick from about seven yards out and zipped it to the left of the keeper. Four minutes later, he dribbled the ball parallel to the goal line and unleashed a scoring strike at the last second.
Dunn also credited the Panthers’ defense, which “locked everybody down,” he said. “They couldn’t play (any) better, really, than that.”
The Panthers got two assists from Matt Murphy, and one each from Drew Damewood and Blake Bowling.
Patton said, “We’ve got a really young team. I think 12 of our 19 players didn’t play high school (soccer) last year. … They stayed on it. They did a real good job.”
“We’ve got six returning seniors. All of them had to change positions, because of losses from last year. … They have really stepped up, with new positions (and) new roles, and they’ve kept these younger kids on task.”
“Hats off to both teams,” Payne said. “As a first-year head coach, you always set expectations. and I wanted to go to the sectional championship game, but, you know, PikeView was the better team.”
He also noted that Bluefield had to play a play-in game with James Monroe on Tuesday, which ended 3-2 in overtime on a score by William Looney, assisted by Ethan Papa.
Payne said that Looney, a co-captain, “brought everyone together … not only in practice, in the classroom, everywhere.”
“This was a heck of a season for my guys, and I’m proud of them,” Payne said. “This season, they wanted to never give up … and come back stronger next year.”
This season, he said, “Everyone in our section thought we’d be an easy win … but my guys fought ‘til the end. and that’s all I can ask of the guys, to fight to the end.”
