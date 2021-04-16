BLUEFIELD — Tonight’s boys basketball game between the Bluefield Beavers and the PikeView Panthers, which was previously scheduled to be played at Brushfork Armory, will be played at the Bluefield High School gymnasium instead.
Use of the Armory on Friday night was prohibited due to ongoing military drills at the facility.
The Bluefield boys used their on-campus gymnasium one time last season.
Varsity game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
The Beavers are a young but promising group that counts a 67-57 win at PikeView as one of its bright spots earlier in the season.
RJ Hairston led the Beavers with 16 points in that game, with Chance Johnson, Caleb Fuller and Jaylen Green all making double-digit scoring contributions.
The Panthers, however, have been coming on late in the season.
Most noteworthy have been the school single game scoring records set by Dylan Blake, who poured in 42 points in a 97-63 win over Nicholas County, pouring in 43 in the rematch.
Senior Kobey Taylor-Williams has also had some big nights, his most recent offensive explosion being a 36-point Senior Night performance in a n 83-75 upset of Princeton.
