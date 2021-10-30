GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers were up to one of their most challenging assignments on Friday night, pulling away for a 36-26 victory over the River View Raiders to claim the first homecoming win for the Panthers in 11 years.
“When we start going, man, it’s a great thing,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears.
Quarterback Peyton Greer recovered from a shaky start to throw for four touchdowns and 211 yards for PikeView (3-5). Dylan Blake accounted for 159 yards receiving and a pair of second-half aerial scores.
Amiliyon Barnes ran the ball 14 times for 123 yards for the Panthers. Five of his carries went for first downs.
Barnes said River View was “a tough challenge.”
“I love running into the middle, towards where all the action is,” he said. “I’m a pretty hard hitter, too.”
Barnes got around the right corner of the line for a 16-yard ramble across the goal line for the game’s first points with 6:15 left in the first half, but a fumble thwarted the conversion run attempt.
The Raiders (4-5) tied the proceedings 6-6 less than a minute later, set up by a 61-yard kickoff return by freshman Kaiden Newberry. Senior Wyatt Blankenship carried the ball the final five yards to the end zone. The score remained tied at halftime.
“Our defense kept us in it, the first half,” Spears said. “We knew defense was going to win it.”
“We came out and played a pretty good game,” said senior lineman Matthew Maynard. “We just came out there, ground and pound, old-football style — and let them have it.”
It was a tough assignment. River View coach George Kennedy deployed his offense in a plethora of formations, from a full-house wishbone backfield to spread sets. But the game was more than five minutes old before either side generated a first down.
The Raiders opened up the second half with a quick 55-yard drive in which Blankenship carried the ball on five of the six plays.
Blankenship led the River View attack with two rushing touchdowns and 75 yards on 13 carries, plus a 12-yard touchdown reception in the middle of the fourth quarter that narrowed PikeView’s lead to 28-20.
The Raiders pounced on a subsequent on-sides kick to keep possession, but lost the ball three plays later on an interception by PikeView’s Nathan Riffe.
Neither team converted a point-after-touchdown until the latter part of the third quarter.
PikeView built a 20-12 lead in the third period on receptions of 10 yards by Riffe and 30 by Blake. In the final period, Blake went 60 yards for an aerial score and Riffe made an acrobatic reception in the end zone with 3:26 remaining to produce a 36-20 lead.
On the next kickoff, Mikey Picklesimer reeled off a 60-yard return for a touchdown, but the point-after run was stuffed and PikeView ran out the clock for the 10-point victory.
Blake said his quarterback Greer “did a great job. He threw the ball right where I needed, and he found space, too.”
Greer said, “I was just going out there and playing my game. I’ve got to give credit to my offensive line … and my receivers getting open.”
He said he didn’t let it bother him that five of his first six passes were incomplete.
“I just have to realize that every pass isn’t going to get completed,” he said. “I know my receivers and we’ll eventually find that connection. and I just keep my head up and think to myself that I’m going to get that next completion.”
In addition to his on-field exploits, Blake was crowned homecoming king at halftime. Jordan Fields was the PikeView homecoming queen.
Blake laughed as he said, “Homecoming king’s gotta show out, and got to play good!”
River View entered the game on the playoff bubble in Class A and was looking at finishing with two wins on the road to get to the postseason.
PikeView held a pep rally prior to the game which, in addition to energizing the football team, served as a send-off for the school’s cross-country team which has made it to the state finals.
“It was a good day to be a Panther,” said principal Anna Lilly.
Barnes said homecoming was “a great week, (but) football is football. So whenever football time came, I had to, like, zone out the homecoming, and get straight into football.”
Maynard said, “The only thing that I worried about was that we stick that ‘W’ (into the win column).”
The Panthers host Shady Spring at the Gardner complex on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and will wrap up its season next Friday at Nicholas County.
PikeView was coming off a 28-12 road win at Wyoming East.
Spears said, “We’ve (won) two games in a row, and we’ve got two more. I told them, we want to finish strong.”
“They’re hyped up,” he said of his players. “The momentum’s up. We’ll take it. We’ll take what we can, and we’ll be ready to play the next game.”
Kennedy and the coaching staff held a long postgame meeting with their players. The Raiders coach was unavailable for comment.
The Raiders wrap up the regular season slate on Friday at Richwood.
At Disibbio Sports Complex
River View ……… 0 6 6 14 — 26
PikeView ……….. 0 6 14 16 — 36
Second Quarter
PV — Amiliyon Barnes 16 run (run failed), 6:15
RV — Wyatt Blankenship 5 run (run failed), 5:18
Third Quarter
RV — Blankenship 9 run (run failed), 9:42
PV — Nathan Riffe 10 pass from Peyton Greer (Anderson Wenning pass from Greer), 4:33
PV — Dylan Blake 30 pass from Greer (pass failed), 1:17
Fourth Quarter
PV — Blake 60 pass from Greer (Matt Maynard run), 8:13
RV — Blankenship 12 pass from Conner Christian (Zaiden Buckner pass from Christian), 6:39
PV — Riffe 13 pass from Greer (Greer run), 3:26
RV — Mikey Picklesimer 60 kickoff return (run failed), 3:17
—————-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Picklesimer 10-30, Buckner 11-18, Blankenship 13-75, Christian 2-6, Joshua Proffitt 1-3. PV, Amiliyon Barnes 14-123, Greer 11-48, Blake 7-30, Austin Shrewsbury 2-2, Braydon Dalton 1-(—2).
PASSING — RV, Conner Christian 3-7-49-1-1, Tyler Cooper 0-1-0-0-0. PV, Greer 12-23-211-4-0.
RECEIVING — RV, Buckner 1-37, Blankenship 1-12. PV, Blake 7-159, Riffe 4-33, Anderson Wenning 1-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.