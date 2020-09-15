GARDNER — Monday night football, high school style, played out at PikeView High School under the lights courtesy of pandemic rescheduling, and the Panthers were delighted with the result: A 22-0 shutout of the Montcalm Generals.
The Panthers (1-1) shook off another slow start to pile up 355 yards of offense, including 127 aerial yards authored by senior quarterback Tyler Meadows.
The offense of the Generals (0-2) generated 176 yards but were unable to close the deal on their drives.
PikeView’s Dylan Blake had a lot to do with that. The lanky junior picked off three passes in the contest. On offense, he ran nine times for 42 yards and added 61 more in pass receptions.
The teams combined for five fumbles in the scoreless first quarter.
Montcalm showed a willingness to pull out all the stops in its first offensive series. On fourth and eight, quarterback Ethan Nichols launched a jump pass to Grayson Thomason for a 23-yard gain and a first down at the PikeView 11. On the second play after that, the Generals fumbled the ball away and PikeView senior co-captain Chase Roberts gathered it in to end the threat.
With four minutes to go before halftime, Meadows picked off a pass from Nichols and ran it 53 yards to set up a first and goal at the Montcalm 3. Meadows put the first points on the board with a one-yard sneak with 2:35 remaining in the half.
PikeView added to the lead via its first possession of the third quarter, driving 47 yards in 4:09. Workhorse runner Brent Meadows found the end zone from a yard out to increase the lead to 14-0.
Blake intercepted his second pass of the game with about a minute gone in the fourth period. In the Panthers’ ensuing drive, he caught a pass for 33 yards, and ran on an option toss for 11 more.
Jacob Delp provide a key play on third down, rambling for 37 yards to set up first and goal. PikeView wasted no time. Tyler Meadows tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Timi Blankenship on the next snap, and Delp’s two-point conversion run provided the final margin.
Tyler Meadows said the win was “huge for us.” He said the team’s attitude throughout practices and games was to “work hard.”
PikeView head coach Jason Spears said, “It took us about a whole quarter to finally start clicking, and pushing them around, and doing what we want on defense and offense. … But, all in all, we looked good, we played good.”
PikeView plays its second game of this week on Friday, traveling to Bradshaw to meet the River View Raiders.
Spears said, “This is the way it is, this year. We told the guys at the beginning of the year, we could play on Monday and on Friday. I said, ‘If you want to play football this year, you’ve got to be prepared for that.’”
At Gardner
Montcalm…...0 0 0 0 — 0
PikeView……0 8 6 8 — 22
Second Quarter
PV — Tyler Meadows 1 run (Dylan Blake run), 2:35
Third Quarter
PV — Brent Meadows 1 run (pass failed), 6:11
Fourth Quarter
PV — Timi Blankenship 7 pass from T. Meadows (Jacob Delp run), 5:53
_____
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mont, Ethan Nichols 7-60, Ryland Parks 4-8, Kevin Robertson 6-17, Tyler Pigg 2-(-1), Devin Green 1-2, Zach Havens 2-5, Noah White 1-1, team 1-2, totals 24-94. PV, Brent Meadows 14-60, Jacob Delp 10-77, Tyler Meadows 9-24, Dylan Blake 9-42, Nic Holbert 1-4, Chase Mounts 1-6, Austin Shrewsbury 1-15, totals 45-228.
PASSING — Mont, Ethan Nichols 6-22-69-0-4 intc., Devin Green 1-1-13-0-0, totals 7-23-82-0-4. PV, T. Meadows 6-15-127-1-1, Blake 0-1-0-0, totals 6-16-127-1-1.
RECEIVING — Mont, Green 2-11, Grayson Thomason 3-75, Pigg 1-5, Robertson 1-(-9). PV, Blankenship 2-38, Delp 1-20, Peyton Greer 1-8, Blake 2-61.
