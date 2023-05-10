GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers stayed the course on Tuesday evening, despite an early 2-0 deficit, to defeat Bluefield 11-7 at Ritchie Field and take command of the top spot in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 baseball tournament.
A sizable home crowd traveled to the Gardner Field to cheer on the Panthers (19-13) in their third game this season against the Beavers (12-14).
PikeView senior Nathan Riffe came within one out of a complete game, striking out seven Beavers and allowing eight hits — four of them in the final inning.
“I knew it was going to be hard,” Riffe said. “Once they’ve seen you (pitch) two times in a year, the third time’s always the hardest game, because they’ve seen you. They know what you have.”
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “PikeView’s a good ball club. Riffe is probably their best. We’ve seen him already, a couple of times. He keeps us off-balance, and he’s got a good, decent breaking ball.
“He held us at bay.”
The Beavers got on the scoreboard first. Freshman Landon Crane led off the second inning with a walk on four straight pitches, and senior Hunter Harmon hammered a fastball over the left-field wall, stomping on home plate as he finished his circuit of the diamond.
Redmond said, “We were feeling good (but) once we got those two runs up, it seemed like our intensity didn’t really stay up like it should have. I told them to keep playing … but we kind of went into a ‘coast mode’ there.”
Riffe ended the uprising by striking out the next three batters.
In the PikeView half of the third, the bottom three batters in the Panthers’ lineup promptly loaded the bases as Riffe prepared to enter the batter’s box. He deftly looped a single beyond the first baseman to plate Auldon Perkins, who had led off with a double — the home team’s first hit of the game.
Riffe said, “I just saw a pitch outside and took it that way. Just threw the bat at it and got it down the line.”
Drew Damewood drew a bases-loaded walk and Sammy Lyle knocked a two-run single into right-center to wrap up the Panthers’ five-run breakout inning.
“There was an identity approach, the last week,” said PikeView head coach Josh Wyatt. “Us as a coaching staff, challenging our guys to just attack the zone a little bit differently, than we had been at the plate. I think the guys … did a tremendous job of that the last two nights.”
Crane got his second run for Bluefield early in the fourth inning via a leadoff single that he parlayed into a score on a PikeView error.
In the Panthers’ half of the fourth, sophomore Josh Vestal drove in a pair of runs with a single to deep left field. Zach Rose put the exclamation point on the effort with a face-first slide across home plate.
PikeView’s initial two batters of the fifth and sixth got to home plate for an 11-3 lead, a cushion that turned out to be critical when Bluefield plated four runs in the top of the seventh.
Harmon drove in his third run of the day with a double to right-center in that final inning, and tallied Bluefield’s final run of the day soon after.
Riffe eventually reached his pitch count and Hayden Dalton took the mound to seek the final out. He got it himself by tracking down a fly ball in foul ground.
Riffe said the sectional “has really been a lot of ups and downs. We’ve had our good innings and our bad innings.”
“We knew we were going to see some good pitching,” the senior said. “We just came in here ready, focused, and mentally prepared, and we just got the job done.”
“We knew we had to stick to our approach — to attack fastballs early in counts, put pressure on them when we can. … Everybody’s been putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard. Even the bottom of the lineup’s done their job, putting the ball in play.”
Redmond noted the defensive errors by the Beavers that altered the course of the game. The coach said that Harmon “threw well enough to win the ballgame. We just didn’t really back him like we could.”
Wyatt said about his Panthers, “There’s no quit in them. They’re starting to understand baseball. … If we continue to put the ball in play, we’re going to find some hits, we’re going to be able to string some runs together.”
The remainder of the sectional still has a lot to sort out. Wyoming East and Westside did not play on Tuesday and have scheduled a game for today. Today’s winner will travel to Bowen Field on Thursday to play Bluefield for a championship game berth.
The Panthers, with two tournament wins already in the books, will host the championship contest on Friday. If PikeView wins, the sectional is done. If not, there will be yet another game, on Saturday.
Riffe said, “It’s certainly going to help us, to get these two days to rest and to work on the things we’ve struggled with. We’ll have a pretty healthy pitching staff going into Friday, so that’s going to be very beneficial to us.”
Wyatt said that the top spot in the sectional is “where we’ve strived to be from day one. (But) this thing is far from over. There’s going to be a battle over at Bowen on Thursday, and we know that whoever comes out of that one is going to be an absolute challenge for us here — because they both put the ball in play.”
Redmond said, “Hopefully we can play better there, at Bowen, at home. Then, we’d have to come over here and beat (PikeView) twice. Baseball is like that.”
At Ritchie Field
Bluefield ……… 020 100 4 — 7 9 3
PikeView …….. 005 222 X — 11 8 1
Hunter Harmon, Davis Rockness (6) and Bryson Redmond. Nathan Riffe, Hayden Dalton (7) and Sammy Lyle.
