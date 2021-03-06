High School Basketball...

High School Basketball

 Contributed image

SOPHIA — Zach Bolen scored 22 points to lead Independence to a 58-47 win over visiting PikeView on the Patriots’ home floor, on Saturday.

Cyrus Goodson had 14 for Independence (1-0) and Logan Phalan  added nine points.

Multi-talented Koby Taylor-Williams scored 15 for the Panthers (1-1) while Jake Coalson  added 10.

PikeView travels to Shady Spring on Tuesday.

Girls Game

Elk Valley 57, MCA 52

PRINCETON — Gracie Frame scored 22 points to lead the Eagles past the Lady Cavaliers in WVCEA action on Saturday.

Erika Newhouse scored 11 points for Elk Valley.

Kayley Trump scored 18 points to lead Mercer Christian Academy (1-1). Karis Trump scored 12 points and Kirsten Trump added 10 points.

The MCA girls return to action Monday night against Victory Baptist.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you