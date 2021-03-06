SOPHIA — Zach Bolen scored 22 points to lead Independence to a 58-47 win over visiting PikeView on the Patriots’ home floor, on Saturday.
Cyrus Goodson had 14 for Independence (1-0) and Logan Phalan added nine points.
Multi-talented Koby Taylor-Williams scored 15 for the Panthers (1-1) while Jake Coalson added 10.
PikeView travels to Shady Spring on Tuesday.
Girls Game
Elk Valley 57, MCA 52
PRINCETON — Gracie Frame scored 22 points to lead the Eagles past the Lady Cavaliers in WVCEA action on Saturday.
Erika Newhouse scored 11 points for Elk Valley.
Kayley Trump scored 18 points to lead Mercer Christian Academy (1-1). Karis Trump scored 12 points and Kirsten Trump added 10 points.
The MCA girls return to action Monday night against Victory Baptist.
