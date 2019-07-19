PRINCETON — A scoreless start for the Princeton Rays was backed up by strong hitting and the P-Rays took an 8-2 over the Kingsport Mets (14-15) Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field.
The Rays, who lead the league in team batting average, had 12 hits off the six Mets pitchers. Princeton scored in five of the first seven innings as it cruised to a second consecutive victory.
The P-Rays have won four of their last six since being swept by the Mets on the road last week. Princeton (14-15) sits third in the East Division of the Appalachian League.
Taj Bradley had his best start of the season throwing five shutout innings with six strikeouts. He walked one batter and allowed two hits
“First and second with no outs and he pitched out of that and in the last inning he was out of pitches. That was his last hitter he was going to face, and he ended up getting out of it so we’re really, really excited about his progress,” Sheaffer said.
It was the second straight start for Bradley where he did not allow a run and struck out six hitters.
“Each game builds your confidence, trusting your pitches,” Bradley said.
For the second straight night Luis Leon opened the scoring with a home run to right field. This time it was batting left-handed and the Mets right fielder barely moved as it easily cleared the fence.
Leon continued his strong season with three hits and two runs batted in to raise his Appalachian League leading batting average to .374.
“He’s a force in the middle of our lineup,” Sheaffer said.
Yunior Martinez drove in two in the second inning with a single and came around to score on an Angelo Armenta single. He has 13 RBIs so far this season and also reached base on a walk.
Leon scored another run in the third inning as he singled and came around on a single by Gionti Turner.
Turner has seventh straight multi-hit games with a three-for-three performance Thursday with two RBIs. He reached in all four of his plate appearances and had a stolen base.
“He’s got a heartbeat that doesn’t slow down and he’s full tilt and he’s good to have on our ball club,” Sheaffer said.
Jake Guenther has continued a strong start to his professional career continued with a single in the third and he scored on a wild pitch. He has .282 batting average through eleven games with all of his hits being singles.
Jelfry Marte used his speed in the leadoff spot to get two singles and score a run in the fourth inning being driven in by Leon.
The scoring for the Rays was completed in the seventh inning as Diego Infante reached on a dropped pop up and scored on a Turner single to left.
Rays reliever Carter Bach threw 2 1/3 innings of relief allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. Ryan Allain got the final five outs of the evening, two on strikeouts.
The Princeton Rays look to sweep the series against Kingsport tonight with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.