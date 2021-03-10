GARDNER — PikeView’s Anyah Brown went down with an ankle injury and was lost for the entire ballgame during Wednesday night’s girls basketball game with visiting Summers County.
With Lady Panthers head coach Tracy Raban playing only seven deep, that was a tough spot for the home team to be in.
Hannah Perdue seized the moment and took up the slack.
Perdue exploded for 40 points on the night, leading PikeView to a 65-60 victory over the visiting Lady Bobcats.
Perdue, a junior who scored 32 points in the Panthers’ recent outing against Shady Spring, also had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. PikeView’s current single game scoring record for girls basketball is 46 points, set by Madison May.
Brooke Craft added 11 points, 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers (2-0). Tori Coburn contributed eight points and Hannah Harden chipped in six points to go with her 12 boards.
Gavin Pivont scored 17 of her team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead Summers County (2-1). Taylor Isaac added 13 points.
PikeView goes to James Monroe on Friday. Start is set for 6 p,m.
River View 42
Montcalm 26
BRADSHAW — Jenna Atwell had 13 points to lead the River View girls basketball team opened with to a 47-26 win over visiting Montcalm on Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders are off to a late start since having three games canceled last Saturday due to having gotten caught up in COVID-19 quarantine tracing.
It was Montcalm’s second outing since the unexpected death of beloved school principal Craig Havens.
“It was a somber occasion. His loss was a terrible loss for high school sports in general and the Montcalm community, for sure,” said River View head coach Gehrig Justice, who had known Havens since the early 2000s.
Chloe Mitchem added nine for the Lady Raiders (1-0), Trista Lester added eight points and Ali Morgan contributed seven.
Olivia Alexander scored eight to pace the Lady Generals while Megan Lester added six points.
River View travels to play Beckley Christian today. Game will start around 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East 62
Bluefield 39
FAIRLEA — Cadence Stewart counted off 35 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a home court victory at Greenbrier East.
Iyesha Williams scored eight points to lead the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield plays at Oak Hill at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
BOYS GAMES
Shady Spring 72
Mount View 51
WELCH — Cole Chapman scored 20 points to pace the Tigers in a road win at Ergie Smith Gymnasium in Welch.
Braden Chapman added 18 points for Shady. Cameron Manns had 11 points.
Tony Bailey scored 16 points to pace the Golden Knights (1-2). Justin Haggerty added 11 points and TJ Bell added eight.
Mount View plays Bluefield on Friday.
River View 73
Montcalm 59
BRADSHAW — Chase Porter poured in 25 points and Daniel Dobbs chimed in with 23 and the Raiders rained down on the visiting Generals at The Shipyard.
Dobbs had 15 rebounds to lead the Raiders (1-0) on the glass.
Noel White had 22 points to pace the Generals (0-2).
River View plays at Mercer Christian today.
Freshman Basketball
Bluefield 49, PikeView 45: Senecae Fields scored 20 for Bluefield. Kam’ron Gore scored 14. David Thomas led PikeView with 24 and Jared Vestal added 14. PikeView plays again Monday at Bluefield.
Middle School Basketball
Correction
Glenwood 28, MCA 27: Score was transposed in Wednesday’s paper.
