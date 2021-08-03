CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced today that Bristol’s Tate Kight and Greeneville’s Sam Peddycord were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.
Kight hit .455 (10-for-22) in six games this week to lead Bristol at the plate. The Homerville, Georgia, native collected at least one hit in each of the six games he played in, while recording multi-hit games in four of the contests. He also tallied three home runs and two doubles in that time. Against the Kingsport Road Warriors on Friday, Kight went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and a two-run home run. Two days prior, he put together a 3-for-9 showing in Bristol’s doubleheader against the Elizabethton River Riders, notching a home run, four runs scored, and five RBIs on the night. Kight, who plays collegiately at Georgia Gwinnett, had nine RBIs and scored ten runs in total throughout the week. He also finished the week with a .500 on-base percentage and a .955 slugging percentage.
Peddycord got the start for Greeneville on Wednesday and tossed a one-hit, complete game shutout to earn this week’s honor. The righty allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base on a single and a hit-by-pitch before settling in and sitting down the next seven batters he faced. After walking a batter in both the third and fourth innings, Peddycord did not allow a baserunner for the rest of the contest, inducing a double play to get out of the fourth before recording three-consecutive three up, three down frames to finish his outing and secure Greeneville’s 3-0 victory. The Kernersville, North Carolina, native also tallied four punchouts in his seven innings of work.
