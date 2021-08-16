EAST RIVER — With former head coach Monty Matthews having moved over to serve as an assistant coach for the Bluefield High School girls soccer team, Micheal Payne looks forward to his first season as head coach of the Beavers boys soccer squad.
“This is actually my second season. Last year I was an assistant coach under Monty and this year I’m head coach,” said Payne, a behavioral health professional who serves the Bluefield Athletic Department as a non-faculty coach.
“[Monty’s] son graduated last year and his daughter is a freshman now, so he went to coach with the girls,” he said. “After last year I was going to step away from soccer, but then most of the guys reached out to me and said they hoped I’d come back.”
In addition to his familiarity with the team, inheriting all 11 starters from the 2020 season will help Payne with the transition. Senior Will Matthews was injured for the majority of last year’s season, so he had several backups filling his role until he returned to play in Bluefield’s sectional appearance, which ended with a loss to Shady Spring after a controversial 4-3 penalty kick shootout
“He came back during sectionals and that was our last game. So the guys all played ... they’re ready,” said Payne, who noted that the Beavers got in seven regular season games in addition to the sectionals appearance due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Payne said that his team is eager to get in more matches this season, which opens Aug. 23 at Midland Trail. The Bluefield home opener is Aug. 24 versus Princeton at East River Soccer Complex.
“They’re ready. And I’m ready to coach these guys,” Payne said. “Basically, this is our revenge season because of the way everything transpired last year ... especially in the sectionals.”
Sophomore Davis Rockness, who played in goal while Matthews was out, returns at that position this year. Defenders will include senior Josiah Hicks, sophomore Braden Baker, senior Solomon Mitchell and junior Crayton Bailey. Midfielders include senior Jaylen Younger and junior Chase Reece and strikers include junior Will Looney — the team’s tallest player and with nine goals, the returning scoring leader — and sophomore Ethan Papa, younger brother of former Lady Beavers player Taylor Papa, who is currently playing women’s soccer for Bluefield State.
“I think this year we’re going to play quick,” Payne said. “Our defense coming back is terrific. I’m pretty excited for this season.”
