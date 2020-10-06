The big male black bear pulled his head out of a garbage can and turned to face me. Coming around the corner of a garage I was on top of him before I realized it. I figured I was in trouble, having blundered into this bears personal space. The bear immediately showed how much he disliked it, with head slinging, hopping on stiff front legs and some very loud teeth popping. I took the hint and backed around the corner and let him go his merry way.
In my thirty-six years as a Conservation Officer in West Virginia I saw black bears do some crazy things, around residential areas as well as in the wild. Like most animals bears have their own set of posturing and body language to transmit their mood and intentions for different situations. Knowing and understanding a bear’s body language and vocalizations can help if you are bear hunting, or the deer or elk hunter suddenly confronted with a bear.
First, we must recognize that most black bears are going to flee the area if they see, hear, or smell us. You may hunt in bear country for years and never see one. Many wildlife biologists and bear experts put the bear you may come upon into three basic categories, curious, defensive, and predatory.
The Curious Bear. A curious, non-defensive bear will often circle downwind to catch your scent or that of another bear, and you may see him opening and closing his mouth while testing the air. (You have seen your bird dog do this while trying to “wind” something) This bear may stand on its hind legs to get a better look, his ears will be forward and he may pace in little nervous circles. You may see a bear exhibit this behavior while at a bait site as he may see or smell another bear approaching.
Bears reportedly have the largest brain mass of any carnivore, can sometimes be very inquisitive, and are famous for climbing up to tree stands. This bear may just be curious or following the scent of food, they are usually easily shooed away, but sometimes not. If the bear climbing your tree goes to defensive mode, be on your guard.
Many times, a curious bear will feel he has had enough and bolt away giving a loud “whoosh” sound of exhaled air. This sound seems to be done in fear and if you surprise a bear a close range and he makes this noise while leaving you will both get a shot of adrenaline. A bear that has been spooked in a spot and stalk scenario may make this sound as he departs.
The Defensive Bear. This bear is either protecting cubs, a food source, or is surprised at a close distance. Although many bear experts believe that black bears with cubs are not overly dangerous (entirely different from grizzlies), I would suggest not pressing your luck. A defensive bear is stressed, and they have many ways of showing this depending on the level of stress.
A defensive bear may start to salivate, yawn, (that’s right, yawn, as if he is sleepy!) exhibit foot stomping, swatting the ground, head swaying, and teeth popping. The bear may also exhale short bursts of air called “huffing”. Some researchers feel that bears huff when tension eases just as a person would draw a large breath after being frightened.
The act of teeth popping, also known as “clacking” can be quite loud and is thought to be a sign of fear, leading some bear experts to say “bears that clack don’t attack.” Again, I would caution writing any rules for bears in stone. Whether feeding at a bait site or a white oak flat, a bear that suddenly goes into defensive mode may be reacting to another bear approaching or to your presence. A bear that is reacting to you will often leave on his own accord but if he doesn’t your first option is to leave the area while keeping a close eye on the bear.
A bear that displays any of the above behavior may do a mock or “bluff” charge. This charge is often displayed by a short “woof” as a dog would and a quick lunge towards you, then circling back to the bear’s original position, and this may be repeated several times. In a bluff charge the bear’s ears are usually erect and the muzzle is pointed toward you. Bluff charges are almost never associated with actual contact with the bear.
Many biologists and other bear experts distinguish between a real bear charge and a false charge. In a real charge the bear comes at you full bore, his hackles, the hair on the neck, is standing up and his nose is pointed downward, (most experts say this is to protect this sensitive area) and in a real charge the ears are flattened back. This bear means business and my advice to any hunter exposed to a real charge is to use whatever bear deterrent you hopefully have on hand, bear spray or firearm. (I vote for firearm)
A false charge is said to have the exact components of a real charge only it is broken off at a very short distance. So, the question is how do you know the difference?
The answer is you don’t. Using your best judgement and your bear deterrent is all that you can do. Remember this is going to happen fast. Most reported bear charges start at around fifty yards and a bear can cover that in about four seconds.
Predatory Bears. The predatory bear attack is the most sinister and differs from all the other the bear behavior we have covered. This bear is stalking you as prey.
He may follow you for some distance and may circle or zig zag toward you. The bear will show no signs of stress and will appear intently focused on you. Leave the area while closely watching the bear if you can and if you are in a group come together to appear larger to the bear. If the attack comes use your bear deterrent, and don’t run as this is what a bear would expect prey to do. Predatory black bears are almost always large males.
