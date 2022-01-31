PRINCETON — MJ Patton had 26 points and five steals to lead the the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity to a 63-37 win over visiting Lewisburg Baptist on Friday night.

Tanner Keathley had 17 points for the Cavaliers (15-4) while Sam Boothe scored eight points with eight assists.

Trey Wiley scored 22 points to pace the Lions.

Girls Varsity

MCA 70

Lewisburg Baptist 28

PRINCETON — Bailee Martin scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a win over the visiting Lady Lions.

Karis Trump added 19 points for the Lady Cavaliers (12-3) and Kayley Trump added nine points.

Maddy Bruce had 14 points to pace Lewisburg Baptist.

Middle School Boys

MCA 34

Lewisburg Baptist 13

PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored 16 points to lead MCA past the Lions.

Elias Sharp scored eight points and had eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (9-5).

PikeView 45

Bluefield 39

GARDNER — Elijah Hall scored 16 points to lead the Panthers past the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Zayden Neely added 14 points for PikeView.

Jase Smith scored 19 points to pace Bluefield.

PikeView plays at Eastern Greenbrier on Thursday.

Middle School Girls

MCA 32

Lewisburg Baptist 25

PRINCETON — Ella Botts scored 19 points to lead the Lady Cavs past the Lady Lions.

Kennedy Bruce scored 17 points for Lewisburg Baptist.

