PRINCETON — MJ Patton had 26 points and five steals to lead the the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity to a 63-37 win over visiting Lewisburg Baptist on Friday night.
Tanner Keathley had 17 points for the Cavaliers (15-4) while Sam Boothe scored eight points with eight assists.
Trey Wiley scored 22 points to pace the Lions.
Girls Varsity
MCA 70
Lewisburg Baptist 28
PRINCETON — Bailee Martin scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a win over the visiting Lady Lions.
Karis Trump added 19 points for the Lady Cavaliers (12-3) and Kayley Trump added nine points.
Maddy Bruce had 14 points to pace Lewisburg Baptist.
Middle School Boys
MCA 34
Lewisburg Baptist 13
PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored 16 points to lead MCA past the Lions.
Elias Sharp scored eight points and had eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (9-5).
PikeView 45
Bluefield 39
GARDNER — Elijah Hall scored 16 points to lead the Panthers past the Buccaneers on Monday night.
Zayden Neely added 14 points for PikeView.
Jase Smith scored 19 points to pace Bluefield.
PikeView plays at Eastern Greenbrier on Thursday.
Middle School Girls
MCA 32
Lewisburg Baptist 25
PRINCETON — Ella Botts scored 19 points to lead the Lady Cavs past the Lady Lions.
Kennedy Bruce scored 17 points for Lewisburg Baptist.
